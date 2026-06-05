SIU probes UIF’s end-user computing training deal

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has been authorised to investigate allegations of maladministration and unlawful conduct linked to end-user computing training and other skills development programmes intended to benefit more than 7 000 learners across South Africa.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed Proclamation 316 of 2026, empowering the SIU to probe the affairs of the Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority (PSIRA) and the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF).

The investigation centres on the procurement and contracting of training services, including End-User Computing Training, Election Observer Training and PSIRA Grade E to C Training intended to train 7 071 learners across all nine provinces.

According to the proclamation, the SIU will investigate whether payments linked to the training programmes were made in a fair, competitive, transparent, equitable and cost-effective manner.

The probe will also examine allegations of improper or unlawful conduct by officials and employees, irregular procurement processes, unauthorised transactions involving state property, unlawful expenditure of public funds and any financial losses suffered by the state.

The investigation covers conduct that allegedly occurred between 1 January 2019 and 3 June 2026, although the SIU has also been authorised to investigate related matters outside this period where they are connected to the contracts, entities or individuals under scrutiny.

In a statement, employment and labour minister Nomakhosazana Meth welcomed the proclamation, saying it demonstrates government’s commitment to accountability and clean governance .

“Public funds are sacred. The funds were meant to upskill and empower vulnerable learners and the unemployed. Any irregular or unlawful diversion of these resources is an affront to the citizens of this country,” Meth says.

She adds that the Department of Employment and Labour and its entities will fully cooperate with investigators.

The minister also welcomed the SIU’s authority to institute civil proceedings in the High Court or the Special Tribunal to set aside unlawful contracts and recover state funds where wrongdoing is identified.

“Those who have compromised the integrity of our skills development programmes for personal gain must face the full might of the law,” she says.

Under the Special Investigating Units and Special Tribunals Act, any evidence of criminal conduct uncovered during the investigation will be referred to the National Prosecuting Authority for possible prosecution.

The SIU is also empowered to pursue civil litigation to recover financial losses, cancel unlawful contracts and correct any irregularities identified during the investigation.

The probe comes as government intensifies efforts to tackle corruption and maladministration in public entities, particularly in programmes aimed at skills development and job creation for unemployed South Africans.