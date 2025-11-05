Six essential traits: Modern SaaS data resilience

whitepaper Data loss can devastate organisations.

The importance of data availability has grown dramatically – it’s now at the heart of how modern organisations build resilience and strategic strength. Keeping your business running smoothly depends on always having secure and reliable access to your data, but achieving this is becoming increasingly complicated.

Hybrid and multicloud environments – combining on-premises infrastructure with cloud services like IaaS, PaaS and SaaS, along with globally distributed and remote teams – create layers of complexity that traditional backup solutions struggle to manage effectively.

Cyber threats like ransomware have surged dramatically, affecting over half of businesses each year.

Regulatory demands and compliance requirements are intensifying, placing greater responsibility on organisations to protect their data.

Even in cloud environments where providers manage infrastructure, the ultimate responsibility for securing and safeguarding data rests squarely on you.

Without a dedicated backup strategy, data loss devastates organisations – disrupting operations, eroding customer trust and causing long-lasting reputational damage. What’s worse? Fewer than 25% of businesses fully recover their data after significant incidents, underscoring the urgency of adopting robust data protection strategies.

