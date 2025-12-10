Siyanda AI tool guides North Americans planning SA trips

Travellers can use chatbot Siyanda to get information on SA’s safaris, hiking, restaurants and historical sites.

South African Tourism has collaborated with US-based digital media company Matador Network to introduce Siyanda, an artificial intelligence (AI) travel chatbot designed to help North American visitors plan their trips to SA.

Built on Matador Network's GuideGeek platform, Siyanda will support travellers researching trips to SA, by providing answers to questions about the country.

According to a statement, travellers can use Siyanda to plan itineraries, or get information on safaris, hiking, restaurants, historical sites and other activities. Responses are generated in real-time using data from South African Tourism, along with travel information integrations from GuideGeek.

GuideGeek is an AI-powered travel assistant that uses large travel data sources to give travellers quick, conversational answers to trip-related questions and help them plan itineraries anywhere in the world.

It can be accessed through social media channels, websites, or embedded as a custom assistant for tourism boards.

“The name Siyanda is from Xhosa, one of South Africa’s 11 official languages, and means ‘we are growing, we are increasing’,” explains Darryl Erasmus, CEO of South African Tourism.

“The US became South Africa’s largest overseas market in 2024, and we’ve built a strong bond with American travellers. That momentum has continued into 2025 and Siyanda enables us to grow that connection by reaching travellers who are now using AI alongside traditional channels to research and book trips.

“We are proud of our New York-based team’s innovation and dedication to keeping South Africa top-of-mind for North American travellers seeking immersive, authentic experiences.”

South African Tourism is the national agency responsible for promoting SA for leisure and business events.

SA is the first African country to launch a custom AI trip-planning tool with GuideGeek. Other countries using the platform include Greece and New Zealand, according to Matador Network.

Siyanda is also available to travel advisors, providing on-demand information about itineraries, activities and local conditions.

“South Africa has a ton of momentum as a destination,” says Matador Network CEO Ross Borden.

“With incredible wildlife experiences alongside adventure travel and wine, as well as bustling, vibrant cities, it’s no wonder it finds its way on to more bucket lists every year. Siyanda helps travellers quickly go from being curious about South Africa, to planning and booking their ideal trip to a large country full of rich cultural experiences.”

Siyanda is available on the South African Tourism’s website.