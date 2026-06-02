Sizekhaya's lottery tech drive marks new era

The new lottery era is powered by innovation and access.

The appointment of Sizekhaya as South Africa's fourth national lottery operator marks the beginning of an era of technological innovation and modernisation for the country's lottery system, says the National Lotteries Commission (NLC).

Sizekhaya officially assumed responsibility for operating the national lottery on 1 June, taking over one of SA’s public assets , which is also a key source of funding for community development initiatives.

While the national lottery has historically served as a platform for players to win prizes, the NLC believes the new operator's focus on technology, accessibility and customer experience could transform how South Africans engage with the lottery.

NLC board chairperson professor Barney Pityana says the organisation is encouraged by the digital advancements and investment being introduced under the new operator.

"We are encouraged by Sizekhaya's commitment to modernising the lottery experience through improved accessibility, technological innovation and enhanced customer experience.

“These developments have the potential to strengthen participation and, ultimately, increase funding available for projects that uplift communities and create opportunities for South Africans.”

Last month, Sizekhaya told ITWeb it is preparing a digital overhaul of the national lottery ecosystem through technology partnerships and a new omni-channel gaming platform to modernise player experiences.

The company has introduced a redesigned website and mobile app with new features and additional in-app games.

The NLC notes the introduction of new technologies is expected to make lottery participation more accessible and user-friendly, while helping to create a more modern and efficient operating environment.

The move comes as organisations across South Africa increasingly embrace digital platforms to improve service delivery, customer engagement and operational efficiency.

For the National Lottery, technology-driven improvements could play an important role in attracting new players, expanding access and strengthening the lottery's long-term sustainability, says Sizekhaya.

The regulator emphasised that technological innovation must be accompanied by strong governance and oversight. It reiterated its commitment to ensuring the national lottery continues to operate with integrity, transparency and full compliance with the Lotteries Act.

"The national lottery is far more than a game of chance. It is a powerful instrument for social development and nation-building. Through the National Lotteries Distribution Trust Fund, billions of rand have been channelled towards charitable causes, sport and recreation, arts, culture, heritage and community development initiatives that continue to transform lives across South Africa," says Pityana.

Since its establishment, the national lottery has distributed more than R30 billion to good causes, making it one of the country's largest funders of social development projects.

The NLC said it will continue to provide robust regulatory oversight as Sizekhaya rolls out its modernisation plans, ensuring public trust is protected, while maximising the lottery's contribution to economic and social development.

"As we enter this new era, our focus remains clear: protecting the integrity of the National Lottery, safeguarding the interests of players and ensuring the proceeds generated continue to make a meaningful difference in communities across our country.”