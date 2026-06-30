Sizwe Africa IT Group, Huawei continue to strengthen their collaboration

The collaboration aims to help customers accelerate digital transformation and achieve greater growth, efficiency and innovation. (Image source: 123RF)

As organisations continue to modernise their operations and adopt emerging technologies, Sizwe Africa IT Group, a Huawei Gold Partner, is strengthening its collaboration with Huawei to help customers accelerate digital transformation and achieve greater growth, efficiency and innovation.

Huawei Gold Partners achieve this status by demonstrating strong technical expertise, consistent service delivery and a firm commitment to implementing innovative technology solutions for end-customers.

Sizwe Africa IT Group’s long-standing Gold Partner status reflects its continued excellence in delivering technical capability, customer satisfaction and the successful implementation of Huawei’s products, services and solutions.

“We take great pride in our ability to empower our clients with world-class technology solutions through our partnership with Huawei, helping them to drive growth, efficiency and innovation within their businesses,” says Amit Makan, Acting Chief Executive Officer at Sizwe Africa IT Group.

“Our two organisations are well aligned as partners because we share a focus on quality service, continuous innovation and business excellence. Together, we are able to provide end-customers with the tools and support they need to succeed in an increasingly competitive digital environment.”

Makan adds that while the partnership is already strong, Sizwe Africa IT Group remains committed to working closely with Huawei to further grow and expand the collaboration.

“As a Huawei Gold Partner, one of the key benefits is the access we gain to Huawei’s specialised training and certification offerings. These programmes help ensure our people remain exposed to Huawei’s latest technologies and obtain the certifications required to demonstrate and strengthen their expertise.”

“This is more important than ever in today’s rapidly-evolving technology landscape. Digital transformation and emerging solutions such as artificial intelligence require technology professionals to continuously build their skills in order to remain ahead of the digital curve.”

Tharanya Govender, Partner Sales Manager to Sizwe at Huawei Enterprise Business Group, explains that Gold Partner status also provides Sizwe with dedicated technical and business support from Huawei’s expert teams, enabling faster and more efficient responses to customer needs.

Through the partnership, Sizwe is also able to bring clients to the Huawei Innovation Centre, where Huawei and Sizwe teams can jointly showcase relevant technologies and solutions. In addition, collaborative marketing initiatives and access to marketing support further strengthen the ability of both organizations to take Huawei offerings to market.

“As a global leader in technology and innovation, Huawei is well positioned to provide Sizwe with access to a comprehensive suite of products, services and innovations. Sizwe’s experienced teams are then able to leverage this access to provide customers with suitable technologies that support their business growth” says Makan.

“Between Huawei’s continued investment in research, development and emerging technologies, and Sizwe’s implementation expertise and customer understanding, our customers benefit from the best of both worlds.”

“Sizwe is proud to be a long-standing Huawei Gold Partner and will continue to leverage this partnership to help clients achieve new levels of digital maturity. As we deepen our collaboration with Huawei, we anticipate the partnership going from strength to strength as we work together to deliver world-class technology services to our customers,” concludes Makan.