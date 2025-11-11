Sizwe Africa IT Group partners with Hexnode to deliver integrated endpoint management solutions in SA

Johan Krugell, Executive – Technology Solutions at Sizwe Africa IT Group.

Sizwe Africa IT Group, which positions itself as a leading ICT solutions provider, has formed a strategic partnership with Hexnode, a global leader in unified endpoint management (UEM), delivering South African organisations a comprehensive solution for endpoint security, management and compliance.

Some of Sizwe Africa IT Group’s clients are already benefiting from the integration of its hardware with Hexnode’s UEM platform, gaining centralised control over laptops, smartphones, IOT devices and kiosks. The platform provides real-time monitoring, remote lock and wipe, encryption enforcement, location tracking and compliance management, reducing risk and streamlining device management. Unlike resellers offering hardware or software separately, this partnership delivers a fully integrated solution with a single point of accountability.

The solution reduces operational costs by consolidating multiple tools into one platform and automating device monitoring and security. Organisations benefit from faster deployment, reduced downtime and measurable improvements in IT efficiency and business continuity.

It also ensures compliance with South African regulations, including the POPI Act, by enabling secure storage, controlled access and automated data protection policies. Organisations can demonstrate adherence to local legislation in real-time, reducing regulatory risk and safeguarding personal data.

Designed to integrate seamlessly with existing IT infrastructure, Hexnode provides advanced threat protection and real-time incident response while scaling effortlessly to support large, distributed, or rapidly growing organisations.

“In today’s mobile and hybrid work environments, endpoint security and control are critical to business resilience,” says Johan Krugell, Executive: Technology Solutions, Sizwe Africa IT Group. “Our partnership with Hexnode empowers clients to maintain full oversight of every device in their ecosystem, whether company-owned or bring-your-own, ensuring data protection, compliance and operational simplicity.”

Trusted globally, Hexnode also works with the South African Police Service to track and manage stolen or lost devices. The platform extends asset management beyond IT hardware, providing organisations in South Africa, where theft and complex technology environments are prevalent, with stronger endpoint visibility and control. Supported by Sizwe Africa IT Group’s nationwide footprint and technical infrastructure, clients receive seamless implementation, certified training and continuous local support.

“South Africa stands at a pivotal point in its digital journey, and we’re proud to support that transformation. Our partnership with Sizwe Africa IT Group reflects Hexnode’s commitment to empowering organisations in the region with unified, secure and scalable endpoint management solutions,” says Tim Bell, VP of Sales (EMEA & APJ), Hexnode. “Together, we aim to simplify IT complexity, strengthen compliance and enable businesses to operate with confidence in an increasingly connected world.”

Clients procuring endpoint devices can now include Hexnode’s UEM platform for centralised management and security, removing the need for multiple suppliers and ensuring a consistent, secure user experience from roll-out to maintenance.

This collaboration demonstrates a shared commitment to delivering secure, compliant and scalable ICT solutions that prepare South African organisations for a digital-first future. With deep technical expertise, a certified national team and a culture of innovation, Sizwe Africa IT Group continues to set the benchmark as a trusted technology partner helping clients protect digital assets and maximise performance.