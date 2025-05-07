Skilling South Africans on jobs for the future

Ensuring broad access to AI education. (Image: Netcampus)

Artificial intelligence, often abbreviated as AI, stands at the forefront of modern technological advancements, weaving itself into the fabric of various industries and fundamentally altering the way we perceive and interact with the world. From its nascent stages of simple computer algorithms to today's sophisticated neural networks, AI's evolution has been both rapid and profound.

Netcampus Group, in partnership with Microsoft and Signify, is currently recruiting for a training programme called Microsoft Artificial Intelligence Fluency Training Program. The programme aims to expose 100 000 South Africans to AI (except those residing in Gauteng and Western Cape), particularly the unemployed youth in rural and township areas.

While the focus is on youth, the programme is open to anyone interested, including older individuals, to ensure broad access to AI education. The objective of the training programme is to provide the beneficiaries with exposure to AI and inspire them to pursue AI-related careers and opportunities.

Pieter Nel, Netcampus corporate and consulting executive. (Image: Netcampus)

The programme will commence on the 19 May 2025 until 18 June 2025. Microsoft will provide content for the project, while Signify will provide the learning portal, where students can access the AI learning materials, facilitating the educational component of the project. This is a six-hour online e-learning programme, which includes a 60-minute webinar and is delivered at no cost to participants. In addition, 50 high-performing participants will be selected to become certified AI professionals, enhancing their employability and contributing meaningfully to South Africa’s digital economy.

“The training programme aligns with Netcampus's vision of uplifting others and unlocking potential, as reflected in our tagline – “you rise by uplifting others”. It does not discriminate based on age, and anyone, including high school and university students, can participate. The project further supports Netcampus's goal of providing opportunities for personal and professional growth, particularly for communities affected by the digital divide,” says Tebogo Makgatho, Netcampus CEO.

“In essence, the project focuses on exposing participants to AI opportunities, highlighting the importance of understanding AI's role in various industries and potential career paths. The project aims to reach people who typically lack access to such opportunities, ensuring inclusivity and broadening the reach of AI in general,” adds Pieter Nel, Netcampus corporate and consulting executive.

The participants will ultimately gain exposure to AI, understanding its applications and potential career paths, which is crucial for future job markets. The project will develop participants' skills in using AI tools, enhance their employability and create a thirst for more knowledge and potentially lead participants to pursue AI careers, contributing to their long-term professional development.

Registration will close on Sunday, 18 May, at 5pm. To register, please click on the link.