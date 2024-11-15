Skills for jobs: Microsoft Talent Cloud launches in South Africa

Microsoft and Gebeya partner to bridge skills gap in South Africa.

Microsoft, in partnership with Gebeya, launched the Microsoft Talent Cloud platform at its South African headquarters in Bryanston, Johannesburg last week.

Ethiopia-based Gebeya is a pan-African talent marketplace and provider of SaaS-based skills development platforms.

The Microsoft Talent Cloud is an AI-powered platform designed to upskill African tech talent and connect them with Microsoft certified experts and potential employers worldwide. It provides training, certification, and a dedicated job marketplace.

With an annual fee of $99, it offers certifications such as Azure Solutions Architect Expert, Azure AI Engineer, and Azure Data Engineer Associate. Upon payment, candidates gain access to training, job opportunities, events, networking, and $200 in Azure credits."

Addressing the skills gap in the continent

The Microsoft Talent Cloud was first launched in Nairobi, Kenya in February.

Cmmenting on the Johannesburg launch, Rajesh Duvooru, Sales and Market Development Director at Microsoft, said: "This is one of the most important days for us in launching this Microsoft talent platform. We have already done this in Kenya and other parts of the continent, but now we are bringing it to South Africa."

He added that Africa faces a skills shortage, despite thousands of graduates entering the job market. “This platform is not just a technology platform that helps you upload your CV; it's there to build your skills and help you connect with prospective employers. At the same time, for employers, it will help them find the right skills at scale..."

Martin Ndlovu, Gebeya growth officer, reiterated the need to bridge the skills gap and unlock opportunities. “There is no shortage of training in the country as government is also offering free training to the youth through various programmes. Training is everywhere, but skilling is just a means to an end."

He pointed out the frustrating reality of having to update a LinkedIn profile countless times, adding multiple certifications, yet still no job opportunities. Meanwhile, everyone claims there's a huge demand for professionals in cybersecurity, data science, and more.

Connecting top talent with ideal job opportunities

Gebeya began as an edtech startup in 2017, aiming to train as many skills across the continent as possible. It evolved into a trusted marketplace connecting tech talent with job vacancies. Later, it transformed that marketplace into a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform that organisations and entrepreneurs could use for their own needs. Early this year it announced it has consolidated all its capabilities into Gebeya 3.0, launching the Gebeya Talent Cloud.

Ndlovu explained that they have adapted their existing job-matching engine, originally used for matching software developers to start-ups and organisations, and rebuilt it to understand Microsoft's context, including relevant Microsoft certifications and the job experience that aligns with them.

They have also created the Microsoft Talent Cloud Community Platform, which allows people to meet and spend time with individuals who might be preparing or writing the same certification exam. The platform is also available on the Talent Cloud.

Ndlovu also announced the launch of Microsoft Business School, a project aimed at empowering entrepreneurs to succeed in the Microsoft partner network. "The Microsoft Business School curriculum is crafted for real-world impact, backed by deep research and partnerships with leaders in the Microsoft ecosystem."