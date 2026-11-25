Reskilling workers from mining, construction and conventional power generation could help address SA’s renewable energy skills shortage.

South Africa’s expanding renewable energy, battery storage and private electricity generation sectors are facing a growing skills challenge.

The lack of specialised technical expertise threatens the industry’s ability to develop projects and create employment opportunities.

According to renewable energy pundits, the demand for skilled professionals is increasing faster than the country’s talent pipeline can respond. This leaves gaps in areas ranging from electrical engineering and grid integration, to solar photovoltaic (PV) installation, wind turbine maintenance and battery storage.

SA’s renewable energy sector is expanding rapidly, driven by growing investment in solar, wind and battery storage, as businesses and government seek to diversify electricity supply, improve energy security and accelerate the transition to cleaner energy.

Kholiwe Mtingane, chief people officer at Sola Group, says the challenge extends beyond the availability of specific qualifications, pointing to a broader mismatch between the capabilities businesses require and those available in the labour market.

“The most affected areas include electrical and civil engineering, grid integration, high-voltage expertise, project management and specialised technical roles, such as solar PV and wind technicians,” notes Mtingane.

“However, I believe the biggest gap is not necessarily one particular qualification or profession. It is the gap between what businesses need and the capabilities people have today.”

Dieketseng Nzhanzhaba, chairperson of the African Energy & Economic Youth Council (AEEYC), says the problem is particularly evident in the availability of professionals with the right qualifications and experience.

“South Africa’s skills challenge is serious, differentiated and increasingly strategic. It is not accurate to describe the country as having no skilled people; the shortage concerns the availability of workers with the right qualifications, practical experience, certification and location at the time projects need them,” Nzhanzhaba.

Kholiwe Mtingane, chief people officer at Sola Group.

According to South Africa's Renewable Energy Masterplan, skills highly in demand include high-voltage electricians, welders, solar PV installers, wind-turbine service technicians, engineers, designers and project development managers, and renewable energy project and construction managers.

Nzhanzhaba states that critical occupations include grid and high-voltage electrical engineers, electrical artisans and technicians, wind turbine service technicians, solar PV installers, welders, project development and construction managers, as well as specialists in controls, inverters and battery storage.

She says the industry also requires expertise in project finance, procurement, environmental permitting and community engagement, as weaknesses in these areas can affect the commercial and social viability of projects.

The AEEYC chairperson highlights the employment opportunities already emerging from the sector, but cautions against interpreting different employment measurements as permanent jobs.

IRENA and the International Labour Organisation report that the Renewable Energy Independent Power Producer Procurement Programme had generated 86 531 cumulative job-years by March 2025.

This comprised 57 952 construction-related job-years and 28 579 operations-related job-years.

A job-year represents one full-time-equivalent job for one year, rather than a permanent position.

“The warning is straightforward: the renewable-energy pipeline can expand while young people remain unemployed if the country cannot convert its labour supply into competence recognised by employers,” adds Nzhanzhaba.

Training pipeline falls short

The expansion of renewable energy technologies locally is exposing weaknesses in the relationship between education and industry requirements.

Mtingane says traditional education and training pathways have not always kept pace with technological developments, while competition for experienced professionals is adding pressure to an already constrained talent pool.

She believes universities, TVET colleges and training providers offer an important foundation, but need stronger industry partnerships to ensure graduates acquire practical workplace capabilities.

“We need technical expertise, but also people who can solve problems, work across disciplines, use technology and adapt to change. Ultimately, this is both a skills gap and a broader capability gap. We must move beyond saying young people need experience, when the only way to gain experience is to be given an opportunity.

“Companies need to create genuine entry points through internships, learnerships, apprenticeships and graduate programmes. But the important word is ‘pathway’. Young people should be able to see: if I start here, what could my career look like in three or five years?” Mtingane comments.

Nzhanzhaba similarly argues that training institutions are not consistently producing graduates with the practical competencies required by renewable energy and storage projects.

She points to SAREM figures showing that, in 2021, TVET enrolments in engineering and related design reached approximately 17 962, while electrical infrastructure and construction recorded 16 945 enrolments. However, throughput rates for the respective NC (V) Level 4 programmes were 30% and 29%.

Although these are historical programme-level figures rather than current graduation rates, she says they illustrate why training success should be measured through completion, certification and employment outcomes rather than enrolment numbers alone.

Reskilling offers another route

With the sector unable to rely exclusively on new graduates to meet its workforce requirements, both experts identify existing employees as an important source of skills.

Workers in conventional power generation, mining, construction, engineering and electrical contracting already possess technical capabilities that could be adapted for renewable energy occupations.

Mtingane says businesses should invest in developing these employees instead of relying solely on external recruitment to fill scarce positions.

She argues that internal development can help companies retain institutional knowledge, strengthen their ability to respond to changing requirements and build capabilities more quickly.

“Upskilling and reskilling are essential to expanding the talent pool. People in conventional power generation, mining, construction, engineering and electrical contracting already possess valuable transferable skills that can be developed for renewable energy roles,” notes Mtingane.

“The energy transition is also a talent transition. We cannot wait for the workforce of the future to arrive fully formed. We have to build it. Existing employees already understand their customers, culture and business. By investing in their development, organisations can unlock capabilities that already exist within their workforce.”

Nzhanzhaba says reskilling programmes should recognise existing competencies and address specific gaps rather than require workers to repeat training unnecessarily.

For example, experienced electricians could receive additional training in solar PV installation standards, inverter diagnostics, battery storage and grid protection . Conventional power station technicians could develop expertise in renewable energy operations, maintenance and digital monitoring, she points out.

Much is at stake

According to the experts, the availability of skilled professionals has implications for SA’s ability to deliver renewable energy projects and strengthen its position as an investment destination.

Skills shortages can create bottlenecks in engineering, environmental approvals, grid connections, construction and commissioning. They can also increase recruitment and consulting expenses, stretch existing teams and delay delivery.

However, Mtingane cautions against attributing all project delays to workforce constraints.

“Skills are only part of the challenge. Grid capacity, infrastructure, financing and regulatory processes also affect timelines. We need to develop talent alongside the industry’s expansion rather than respond only when critical vacancies or project delays arise.

“Skills availability matters because capital alone does not deliver projects. Investors need confidence that projects can be developed, built and operated effectively. Skills shortages can increase costs, execution risks and delivery timelines.”

Nzhanzhaba adds that inadequate technical capacity can increase dependence on international specialists, raise recruitment and quality-assurance costs, and create operational risks when maintenance expertise is unavailable.

She argues that the industry must ensure renewable energy investment translates into meaningful employment and longer-term economic participation, particularly among young people and historically-disadvantaged communities.

“The transition must produce electricity, productive capacity, competent local workers and lasting routes into employment. Otherwise, it will be an energy transition without the developmental transformation South Africa urgently needs,” concludes Nzhanzhaba.