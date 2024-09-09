Skybox Security delivers extensive automation enhancements with latest product release

Empowering security teams to improve efficiency.

Skybox Security, which positions itself as a leading provider of exposure management solutions, today announced the latest release of Skybox, introducing numerous enhancements to its platform. These updates streamline exposure management across attack surface, security policy and vulnerability management workflows. Industry-leading automation capabilities empower security teams to improve efficiency while eliminating error-prone manual tasks, optimise security policy for firewall and network operations, and automatically reduce the risk of security exposures.

Security professionals are drowning in complexity. Evolving threats, sprawling networks and relentless cyber attacks have stretched teams thin. Manual tasks associated with attack surface management, security policy management and vulnerability assessment consume valuable time, delaying crucial security improvements and creating more risk. The sheer volume of security requests, such as firewall and network policy change requests, only adds to the burden, making workloads unsustainable.

This latest version empowers security teams to break free from this cycle. Through an extensive expansion of automation capabilities, Skybox enables organisations to respond faster to the rapidly changing technology landscape, maintain compliance with established industry best practices, further reduce the risk that manual processes introduce and redeploy valuable technical resources to more skilled tasks.

‘’It’s clear that security teams need solutions that enable them to proactively manage risk, not constantly chase it. Security automation has been our focus for a long time, and our customers have already realised dramatic productivity and efficiency gains using Skybox automation. These new automation enhancements will translate to drastically reduced risk across the hybrid attack surface, optimised security policy for firewall and network operations, and the freedom to focus on strategic security initiatives,” said Mordecai Rosen, Chief Executive Officer of Skybox Security.

Key features of the new release include: