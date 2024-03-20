Skybox Security enhances its best-in-class vulnerability prioritisation solution

Enhancing vulnerability and threat management solutions.

Skybox Security, which positions itself as a leading provider of exposure management solutions, today announced the release of Skybox 13.2, introducing enhancements to its vulnerability and threat management solution. These powerful updates mark a significant milestone in vulnerability prioritisation and attack surface management, empowering organisations with unparalleled clarity and control over their cyber security posture.

“Prioritisation in cyber security has always been a juggling act. We recognise that exploitability is paramount in prioritisation, as it determines an attacker’s potential for misusing a vulnerability. Armed with the knowledge these new product updates provide, organisations can swiftly identify which vulnerabilities pose the most risk now – and in the future – including ones that may not have an exploit available yet. This actionable intelligence empowers them to make strategic resource allocation decisions, ensuring their defences are focused on protecting the most vulnerable and valuable assets,” says Mordecai Rosen, Chief Executive Officer at Skybox Security.

Key features of the new release include:

Predictive vulnerability exploitability: Skybox’s innovative predictive analytics engine forecasts the likelihood of future vulnerability exploitation, enabling organisations to preemptively address emerging threats before they materialise.

Enhanced attack surface management: Users now gain visibility into all applications within the organisation, along with their relevant assets and network services, empowering organisations to understand their complete attack surface.

Integration with Palo Alto Prisma Cloud: Skybox now incorporates misconfiguration alerts from Palo Alto Prisma Cloud, enhancing asset risk scoring and prioritisation across cloud-native technology stacks.

Consolidated vulnerability management: With support for IT, operational technology and cloud vulnerability management initiatives, organisations can streamline their security efforts using Skybox's comprehensive solution.

Immediate action recommendations: Detailed analysis and recommended security controls enable organisations to take immediate action to mitigate risks, reducing exposure gaps until patches can be applied.

These enhancements address critical challenges faced by organisations, delivering key benefits like:

Customer-specific risk scoring: By factoring in the business impact and exposure of vulnerabilities, organisations can prioritise with precision, focusing on the vulnerabilities that truly matter.

Exposure analysis: Skybox's understanding of the underlying network infrastructure allows it to factor exposure into prioritisation calculations, ensuring that vulnerabilities are addressed based on their real-world risk.

Comprehensive application visibility: The enhanced Model Explorer provides a comprehensive view of an organisation's application landscape, facilitating a deeper understanding of application interactions and network services.

“Organisations no longer have to feel like they are scrambling to stay ahead. By integrating predictive insights, industry-standard metrics and customer-specific risk-scoring metrics, Skybox empowers organisations to rapidly identify and remediate vulnerabilities, reducing exposure and protecting their critical assets,” says Adi Dubin, Vice-President, Product Management at Skybox Security.

