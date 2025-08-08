Slashing transaction fees for Shopify businesses – TJ, Boodil partnership

Unlock the potential of your online business.

Transaction Junction (TJ), which positions itself as a leading southern African fintech innovator, has partnered with e-commerce payments company Boodil for the official launch of a new e-commerce payment solution for Shopify merchants.

Engineered to empower businesses with a highly cost-effective, no-fuss, plug-and-play solution, the platform offers Shopify merchants seamless access to an advanced payment platform along with automated reconciliation services and intelligent reporting tools.

Today, the ability to deliver a diverse, secure and frictionless payment experience isn’t just a value-add – it’s mission-critical. Yet many online businesses find themselves hampered by the technical complexity of integrating sophisticated payment gateways. The solution and partnership removes those barriers, bringing enterprise-grade payment capabilities within reach of businesses of all sizes – no matter their technical resources.

According to Aashiq Mollagee, eCommerce Product Owner at Transaction Junction: “Our mission has always been to make advanced payment capabilities seamlessly accessible to businesses while simplifying complexity – enabling our customers to focus on what they do best: growing their business.”

Mollagee continues: “The new solution is a testament to that commitment – sophisticated yet remarkably easy to use, it’s built to meet the dynamic needs of modern online commerce.”

The most competitive transaction fees – guaranteed

Transaction Junction provides e-commerce merchants with South Africa's most competitive payment gateway fees. The company is so confident in its competitiveness that it invites you to bring the fintech your current rates – Transaction Junction guarantees to beat them!

Engineered for the smoothest checkout experience

The solution and partnership with Boodil has been engineered to deliver a fluid and intuitive payment experience that minimises friction and maximises conversion rates. The streamlined flow is as follows:

1. Customer adds product to cart:

Customer browses and adds items to their cart.

2. Proceeds to checkout:

Customer completes contact and shipping information.

3. Directed to payment page:

Customer is seamlessly directed to a highly secure payment page. (Sensitive payment data never touches the merchant’s server, significantly reducing PCI DSS scope and enhancing security. The page can be branded with the merchant’s logo and colours for a consistent customer journey.)

4. Completes payment:

The customer pays with the card or alternative payment method of choice.

5. Lands on order confirmation page:

After successful payment, the customer is immediately directed back to the merchant’s order confirmation page.

Access an expansive ecosystem of payment providers

A key strength of TJ’s platform lies in its seamless integration with a wide array of payment providers. This extensive network caters to diverse consumer preferences and significantly expands merchants’ potential customer bases locally and internationally. TJ continually adds new providers to its e-commerce ecosystem, with the solution offering simple, immediate access – no development or technical effort required to enable additional payment methods.

E-commerce merchants will have easy access to these leading providers:

Global card schemes

Visa

Mastercard

American Express

Diners Club International

Alternative payment methods (APMs)

Recognising the growing shift towards non-card payments, e-commerce merchants can access leading APMs that offer convenience and often higher conversion rates:

Google Pay

Apple Pay

Zapper

RCS

Ozow

Many more coming soon…

Says Mollagee: “The sheer breadth of payment providers supported through the solution is transformative for merchants. This wide acceptance doesn’t just meet customer expectations – it creates new opportunities for growth, especially for businesses across Africa where payment preferences are incredibly diverse.”

Supporting advanced online payment capabilities

Secure and certified: PCI-DSS and 3D Secure compliant

Transaction Junction’s commitment to security is paramount. The solution leverages TJ’s PCI DSS-compliant infrastructure and 3D Secure authentication for card payments.

Saved card management: Multi-card tokenisation

While most solutions only support single-card tokenisation, we enable multi-card tokenisation, allowing customers to save and choose from multiple cards linked to their login e-mail address.

Accept multiple currencies

Through TJ's extensive banking relationships, online merchants can accept payment from multiple African currencies.

Automated failover acquiring

Available on request – if one acquiring bank experiences an issue, transactions automatically route to an alternative acquirer, ensuring uninterrupted service.

Ultimate speed and stability

TJ’s industry-leading processing speed and unparalleled stability guarantee secure, lightning-fast transactions – even during peak demand.

Beyond seamless payment acceptance, all e-commerce clients gain immediate access to the TJ Merchant Portal – a centralised, intuitive platform providing complete control and deeper insights into payment operations:

Customise the payment page

Log into the Merchant Portal to tailor the payment page to match your brand. Merchants can set URLs, upload logos, choose colours and write key messages – reinforcing brand trust.

Access real-time transaction data

Instant access to transaction data with intuitive search and filters supporting proactive decision-making and rapid response to any payment concerns.

Generate tailored reports

Generate custom reports with specified filters. Export to CSV, Excel or PDF, or store them for easy access within the portal.

Generate payment links

Quickly create and send payment links to customers, who are directed to your branded payment page for a secure, convenient experience.

Process refunds and more

Easily manage post-transaction activities like refunds and reversals.

Advanced reconciliation services with TJ Recon

Industry analysts and operational experts highlight that payment reconciliation the process of matching payments received with corresponding sales data – is crucial for maintaining accurate records, ensuring compliance and safeguarding cashflow. Without it, retailers risk revenue leakage, fraud, delayed reporting and an eroded customer experience.

Reconciliation in online retail involves aligning transaction data from merchants’ platforms with payment provider records to maintain accuracy and auditable trails.

TJ Recon automates and streamlines reconciliation, ensuring accuracy, efficiency and scalability so businesses can manage complex transaction ecosystems with ease.

TJ provides customers access to TJ Recon, a smart web-based platform to monitor and manage reconciliation results, exceptions and expected settlements.

Here to support your business

TJ knows reliable support is essential. That’s why it has built a fully stacked team – e-commerce specialists, dedicated back-office and reconciliation professionals, and a responsive help desk. Its commitment extends to 24/7 support for all P1 issues, backed by proactive monitoring systems. TJ is always here to ensure your operations run smoothly.

Get started and slash your transaction fees today

Ready to unlock the vast potential of your online business? With TJ’s new solution , you can effortlessly activate advanced payment capabilities, streamline operations, enhance the customer experience and drive growth – all while tremendously saving on costs.

Let’s get started today!