Smaller fibre networks outshine established rivals

ISPA urges that FNOs must streamline the support they provide to ISPs. (Image source: 123RF)

Smaller fibre network operators (FNOs) are outshining the established competition in the South African market.

This is according to a survey conducted by the Internet Service Providers’ Association (ISPA).

ISPA’s FNO Perception Survey is a biannual industry survey run by the association that measures how internet service providers (ISPs) rate South Africa’s FNOs.

ISPA says several smaller FNOs − including Lightspeed (Cybersmart) (7.1), Open Fibre (7.0), Lightstruck (7.0), Evotel (6.9), Seacom FibreCo (6.9) and WECOM (6.6) − achieved average scores (in brackets above) placing them above most of the country’s major eight networks.

To illustrate, it notes that large operator Octotel scored 7.5. The next large operator, Openserve, scored 6.5.

According to ISPA, if the scores of the smaller FNOs are considered, all of them would rank between the top two positions in the survey if they had received a higher number of ratings from ISPs.

“Potential investors and ISPs looking to broaden their service offering, geographic reach or exposure to a more innovative corporate culture should take note of these up-and-coming fibre superstars,” says Ant Brooks, ISPA spokesperson.

“When smaller firms start outperforming their bigger industry compatriots, that’s something to watch and it bodes well for future service levels,” adds Brooks.

ISPA notes that the large operators Octotel, Openserve, MetroFibre, Liquid Intelligent Technologies, Frogfoot, Link Africa, Dark Fibre Africa and Vumatel are the eight FNOs that recorded the most responses in ISPA’s latest Perception Survey.

When it comes to the scores of the eight largest networks, Octotel has retained its position at the top of the chart.

The association points out that Openserve and MetroFibre have also kept their positions in the next two spots. Liquid remains steady in fourth place. Frogfoot, Dark Fibre Africa and Vumatel have all received their highest ratings in three years. Link Africa received its lowest score to date, the survey reveals.

How the eight most-rated networks performed. (Source: ISPA)

The two networks with the most ISPs rating them (Openserve and MetroFibre) also score well on open access policies, says the association, noting the implication is that open access policies encourage ISPs to use the network, as expected.

When it comes to what ISPs think the strengths and weaknesses of South African FNOs are overall, ISPA says the top four metrics remain the same as they were last year – reliability, staff friendliness, technical proficiency and adherence to open access.

It explains that the country’s ISPs are the industry entities that actually interface with the end internet consumer, so how FNOs are doing when it comes to the above directly influences service levels.

“Generally, each survey brings a slight improvement in ISP perceptions of FNOs. Notably, none of the overall scores has dropped since 2025, suggesting moves in the right direction,” the industry body says.

While Frogfoot, Dark Fibre Africa and Vumatel all received their best survey results in three years, it believes they have room for further improvement.

It urges that FNOs must streamline the support they provide to ISPs. In practical terms, there must be clear processes and adequate staff to resolve common issues that impact the end-user, it adds.

Finally, an overarching theme of the regular ISPA Perception Surveys has emerged. “ISPs are rating more FNOs over time and this is very positive. It suggests that ISPs are steadily using more fibre operators to deliver more services and the implications for free competition are clear,” concludes Brooks.