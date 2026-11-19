Ask most people to picture a smart city and they describe flying taxis, delivery robots on every pavement, towers that run themselves. It makes a good render, but it has little to do with what makes a city work.

A smart city is a network of connected devices that generates reliable data, combined with the intelligence to turn that data into better decisions. Its success is measured in practical terms: did the water reach the household? Did the bus arrive, and arrive safely? Did the municipality bill accurately collect what it was owed? Is the street safer than last year? The internet of things (IOT) and AI-driven analytics give cities the tools to answer these questions with evidence and act on what they find.

The scale of South Africa's water losses shows why this practical approach matters. The national average for non-revenue water was 47.3% as at June 2024, according to the minister of water and sanitation. This is water supplied for which no income is received, representing roughly R26 billion. The international average is about 30%. A January 2026 Water Research Commission brief notes that IOT used to manage these losses remains mostly at pilot stage, despite the potential for real-time leak detection and more accurate billing to protect municipal revenue. The challenge, therefore, is not simply to identify what technology can do, but to move proven applications from pilot projects into everyday infrastructure management.

That shift depends on technologies working together. A smart city cannot be built by connecting devices or collecting information in isolation; it requires an integrated ecosystem that moves data from the point of collection through analysis and into practical action. This process rests on three connected layers: connectivity, data integration and analytics.

The three connected layers.

The value of this three-layer model becomes clear when it is applied to the services residents and businesses rely on every day. Across water, energy, fleet management and public safety, connected data can help cities move from simply monitoring infrastructure to managing it more effectively.

One of the clearest applications is metering and revenue management. A smart metering platform collects data automatically from each client or facility, reducing the logistical cost of manual meter reading. Retrofit devices such as the Smart Pulse Meter attach to most existing mechanical water meters, meaning that in many cases, the meters do not need to be replaced. They support remote billing, leak detection and tamper alerts. For municipalities, the result can be fewer estimated bills, faster identification of water losses and stronger revenue collection.

The same principle of connected monitoring can also deliver value inside the household. Water heating accounts for about a third of residential electricity consumption in South Africa, ranging from 6% in low-income homes to 54% in high-income homes. Macrocomm's Smart Geyser Controller schedules and controls the geyser's power supply. The company states that correct scheduling and temperature control can save about 25% of a household's normal monthly energy use. Leak detection can also help prevent the consequential losses associated with geyser failure, an important consideration for the insurance industry.

Beyond utilities and individual properties, the same data-led approach can improve the management of municipal fleets, which are both major public assets and significant cost centres. In 2022, Macrocomm was contracted by Nelson Mandela Bay Metro to roll out a smart fuel management system aimed at combating fuel wastage and theft. Drivers request fuel on demand, an administrator approves the request remotely, and the vehicle's presence and the transaction are verified before payment is authorised by a one-time PIN. The municipality's fleet management deputy director noted that, unlike the card-based system, the solution provides live transaction data, the fleet's exact location and the identity of the driver.

That project illustrates one way to control fuel transactions; fleet analytics provides a broader view of vehicle performance and operating costs. Macrocomm's device-agnostic approach uses data from telematics units already installed in a fleet to produce daily running costs to the cent, without requiring operators to replace existing hardware. In-cab cameras and real-time alerts can add another layer of oversight by supporting driver safety.

These capabilities form part of a wider opportunity across transport and public safety. The same connected approach can extend from monitoring a delivery vehicle to tracking a municipal bus, and from capturing camera footage to using an AI-assisted control room to identify and respond to incidents as they happen, rather than only reviewing footage afterwards.

The economic case

Taken together, these applications show how connected infrastructure can contribute to the economic health of a city. Accurate billing strengthens municipal finances. More efficient fleets reduce the cost of moving people and goods. Reliable water and power help businesses remain operational, while safer public spaces can make cities more attractive places to live, work and invest. These are practical improvements, but their combined effect is to build the economic stability on which long-term growth depends.

There is also a local capability and employment dimension. Smart infrastructure needs people on the ground to install, maintain and operate it. Macrocomm's installation teams run training and skills-transfer programmes that create NQF Level 4 jobs, helping to build the skills base required to sustain these systems over time.

What municipalities and other public entities should ask of a technology partner

First, does the solution fit the infrastructure and systems already in place? Integration helps protect previous investment and avoids unnecessary duplication. Second, is it secure? Data protection and responsible information management are essential, particularly in the public sector. Third, does it begin with a clearly defined problem? Technology adopted for its own sake often remains a pilot; technology designed to address a specific operational challenge has a stronger chance of becoming essential infrastructure. Finally, does the partner build local capability? Training and skills transfer help ensure that a project can be maintained, managed and sustained beyond implementation.

The takeaway

The smart city is not coming from the sky. It is being built one meter, one sensor and one connected vehicle at a time. The cities best positioned to grow will be those that can see their infrastructure clearly, understand what the data is telling them and act on it.

Macrocomm Group is a South African empowered technology company, founded in 2005 by Sivi Moodley. It reports 630 283 connected devices, with solutions spanning smart utilities, fleet analytics, smart IOT, agriculture and healthcare. It holds level one B-BBEE status and is ISO, NOSA and CIDB 8 accredited.