Smart moves: Faranani DocTec’s chess initiative

Faranani DocTec chess sponsorship. (Image: Supplied)

Faranani DocTec is delighted to support the development of young minds by sponsoring a chess tournament at Maropeng Primary School in Ga-Rankuwa. This sponsorship included funding for two age group categories, along with providing trophies, medals, new chess sets, catering and prize money. The initiative is aimed at sparking a passion for chess among students while promoting critical thinking, problem-solving and academic excellence. The tournament takes place annually, with Sam Selepe, Sales Director of Faranani DocTec, alongside Gopolang Sefara, Key Account Manager, and Tumelo Makgaloa, Tender Bid Administrator, visiting the school to attend the event and present prizes to the winners.

This partnership holds a special place in Selepe's heart, as he is an alumnus of Maropeng Primary School. Under his leadership, Faranani DocTec has “adopted” the school, committing to sponsoring events and initiatives that uplift the students and the local community.

Why chess benefits primary school children

Chess is often regarded as more than just a game; it's a powerful educational tool that significantly enhances cognitive development in young learners. For primary school children, learning and playing chess offers numerous advantages that go beyond the board.

Improved academic performance

Research has consistently shown that children who engage in chess often experience a boost in academic performance, particularly in areas like reading and mathematics. The strategic nature of chess encourages learners to think critically, plan ahead and problem-solve, which translates into better problem-solving skills in their schoolwork.

Enhanced concentration and focus

Chess requires a high level of concentration. As players work to anticipate their opponent's moves and devise strategies of their own, they learn to focus for extended periods. This increased ability to focus carries over into their classroom activities, helping them to stay engaged and attentive.

Development of critical thinking skills

The decision-making process in chess fosters critical thinking, as players must evaluate multiple options, anticipate consequences and adapt to changing situations on the board. These skills are directly applicable to real-world scenarios, empowering children to think creatively and analytically in various aspects of their education.

Encouragement of patience and discipline

Chess teaches children the value of patience, as they learn that each move must be carefully considered. It also instils discipline, as mastering the game takes time and consistent practice. These qualities are essential for personal growth and academic success.

Why we care

Faranani DocTec believes in empowering communities through education. By supporting initiatives like this chess tournament, the company is investing in the future of our children. Chess is not only a game but also a powerful tool that shapes young minds to think critically, focus better and achieve more in their studies. Faranani DocTec is proud to be part of this journey and looks forward to seeing the positive impact this tournament will have on the learners of Maropeng Primary School.

Together, we can make a difference!