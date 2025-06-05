Smart surveillance isn’t just for big businesses

Martin Annandale, Duxbury Networking Surveillance Solutions Architect. (Image: Duxbury Networking)

Smart surveillance is no longer reserved for large corporates with deep pockets. Today’s small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) face many of the same security pressures, whether it’s protecting assets, monitoring premises or ensuring compliance. The good news? Modern surveillance technology has evolved to be both powerful and practical for businesses of any size.

Duxbury works with trusted partners like Axis Communications, Milestone Systems and IronLink to bring scalable, intelligent surveillance solutions to the SME space without the complexity or cost of traditional enterprise systems.

Axis Communications: Making smart surveillance practical for SMEs

Security doesn’t need to be complicated or expensive. Axis Communications offers solutions that are both powerful and easy to manage, making them a strong fit for smaller businesses. The AXIS Camera Station Edge, for example, is a simple, all-in-one video management system that easily works with Axis cameras, intercoms and audio gear. It’s ideal for environments like retail, where ease of use and reliability are key.

For businesses that need something more advanced, AXIS Camera Station Pro steps things up with expanded features like network access control and analytics integration. Whether it’s for managing foot traffic, monitoring inventory areas or improving site safety, Axis provides a solid surveillance foundation that’s flexible enough to grow with your business.

Milestone Systems: Scalable video management that grows with you

Milestone Systems is best known for its powerful video management software, and its XProtect platform offers a great starting point for local SMEs. The XProtect Express+ edition supports up to 48 cameras and includes smart features like interactive maps, centralised management and built-in evidence handling to make it ideal for businesses that need oversight without complexity.

Because Milestone is built on an open platform, it works with a wide variety of cameras, devices and third-party tools. That means you can customise your set-up to suit your environment, whether that’s a warehouse, small office or retail site. You can easily expand it later without needing to start over. It’s smart, secure and built for the long haul.

IronLink: Smart hardware that makes surveillance simple

IronLink offers integrated surveillance hardware that’s built with practicality in mind. This is especially valuable for South African SMEs juggling performance, budget and ease of deployment. Its all-in-one network video recorders (NVRs) combine managed POE switches, local storage and optional AI acceleration into a single unit, reducing the need for multiple components and simplifying set-up.

Designed to work seamlessly with Milestone XProtect, IronLink’s Cloud Managed AI NVRs are available in eight-, 16- and 24-port models, making them ideal for small businesses that want room to grow. It’s a plug-and-protect approach that delivers performance without unnecessary complexity.

Making smart surveillance work for South African SMEs

Today’s smart surveillance tools aren’t just built for big business. With scalable platforms like Axis Camera Station, Milestone XProtect and IronLink’s integrated appliances, SMEs can now access the same levels of intelligence, flexibility and security once reserved for large corporations.

Whether it’s a growing retail chain, a logistics warehouse or a multi-tenant commercial space, these solutions offer practical benefits that go beyond security to enable safer work environments, smarter decision-making and peace of mind.

If you’re ready to explore what smart surveillance could look like for your business, talk to the team at Duxbury. We’re here to help you design the right solution, right from the start. Reach us at surveilance@duxnet.co.za.