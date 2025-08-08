SmartDigital Solutions announces leadership transition: Veronica Motloutsi steps into chairperson role, Alex Opoku-Yeboah appointed new CEO

Veronica Motloutsi and Alex Opoku-Yeboah, SmartDigital Solutions.

SmartDigital Solutions, which positions itself as a leading African digital transformation company, today announced a strategic leadership transition to strengthen its growth and innovation trajectory across the continent. Founder and outgoing Chief Executive Officer, Veronica Motloutsi, will step down as CEO to assume the position of Chairperson of the Board, effective immediately. The board is pleased to announce the appointment of Alex Opoku-Yeboah as the new Chief Executive Officer of SmartDigital Solutions.

Motloutsi has led SmartDigital Solutions from its inception, building it into a pan-African force in emerging technologies, digital skills development and transformative digital platforms for the public and private sectors. Under her leadership, the company secured partnerships with multinationals, trained thousands of youth and women in digital skills and launched cutting-edge platforms such as SmartChurch and MyEkklesia: https://myekklesia.inlynk.com.

“As we enter our next chapter of continental expansion and deep tech development, it is vital that we bring in a leader who not only understands digital strategy but also has the operational and market experience to drive scale,” said Motloutsi. “Alex Opoku-Yeboah brings a wealth of experience across sub-Saharan Africa, a strong commercial acumen and a proven ability to deliver innovation-led growth. I am excited to support him in my new role as Chairperson.”

Opoku-Yeboah joins SmartDigital Solutions with over 18 years of executive leadership in ICT, IOT and digital business development, most recently serving as Sales Manager for the Rest of Africa at Vodacom. He has consistently delivered high-impact growth across markets including Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, DRC and Mozambique. His track record spans IOT market expansion, strategic partnerships and leading high-performing multinational teams.

“I am honoured to lead SmartDigital at such a critical point in its growth journey,” said Opoku-Yeboah. “Veronica has built an exceptional foundation, and I look forward to driving the next wave of innovation and impact. Our goal is to deepen our digital footprint across the continent, accelerate AI adoption and empower millions more through technology.”

The transition reflects SmartDigital’s ongoing commitment to building an African digital future, driven by capable leadership and resilient innovation.

