Smarter ’25: Register now for one-day hybrid conference built for doers

Smarter ’25 takes place on 29 October.

Obsidian Systems invites practitioners, leaders and partners to Smarter ’25, a focused one-day programme at Irene Village Mall, on 29 October, featuring morning keynotes at Ster-Kinekor, hands-on breakouts across nearby restaurants and an end-of-day networking social (4pm-6pm).

Smarter ’25 is designed as a hybrid experience: an in-person day that also generates rich digital assets, highlight reels, session recordings, short social clips and interviews, so your team can keep learning after the event.

Program at a glance

9:30am-11:30am Plenary (Ster-Kinekor): National-scale themes, industry context and technology direction.

National-scale themes, industry context and technology direction. 12pm-2pm Breakouts: Multiple streams running in parallel across the mall’s restaurants; capacity is intentionally limited to 25-30 attendees per room to keep sessions practical and interactive.

Multiple streams running in parallel across the mall’s restaurants; capacity is intentionally limited to 25-30 attendees per room to keep sessions practical and interactive. 2:30pm-4pm Second block: Repeats/overflow and focused forums (including an invite-only C-level session).

Repeats/overflow and focused forums (including an invite-only C-level session). 4pm-6pm Networking social: Connect with peers, speakers and sponsors.

Breakout tracks are tailored to the audience:

Smarter infrastructure (open source, hybrid cloud, automation)

Smarter collaboration (Agile teamwork, Atlassian tools, knowledge management)

Smarter delivery (DevOps culture, CI/CD, release pipelines)

Smarter security (compliance, governance, cyber resilience)

Customer success stories

Partner expo

Structured and informal networking

“We built Smarter ’25 around intimate, high-value sessions where people can ask hard questions and leave with something they can use on Monday,” says Muggie van Staden, CEO at Obsidian Systems. “From the cinema-style plenary to small-room breakouts, it’s a day for practitioners and decision-makers who want fewer slides and more substance.”

Muggie van Staden, CEO at Obsidian Systems.

Who should attend?

Builders and practitioners (DevOps, cloud/infrastructure, security, data/automation) looking for real-world patterns, templates and peers to compare notes with.

(DevOps, cloud/infrastructure, security, data/automation) looking for real-world patterns, templates and peers to compare notes with. Platform owners and technical leads who want deeper, candid discussions in technical forums.

who want deeper, candid discussions in technical forums. C-suite and heads of IT exploring strategy and governance in curated, small-group sessions.

How to register

Registration is managed via Quicket; the event landing page will host the finalised agenda and ticketing. https://www.quicket.co.za/events/334426-smartertech-25/

Good to know

Venues are within walking distance inside the mall; signage and staff will direct you between sessions.

A videography/photography team will be on site to capture the day; look out for signage noting recording.

Join us for a practical, people-sized conference that trades hype for honest, usable insight and helps South African teams deliver smarter infrastructure, collaboration, delivery and security.