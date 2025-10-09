Smarter ’25: Register now for one-day hybrid conference built for doers

Obsidian Systems invites practitioners, leaders and partners to Smarter ’25, a focused one-day programme at Irene Village Mall, on 29 October, featuring morning keynotes at Ster-Kinekor, hands-on breakouts across nearby restaurants and an end-of-day networking social (4pm-6pm).
Smarter ’25 is designed as a hybrid experience: an in-person day that also generates rich digital assets, highlight reels, session recordings, short social clips and interviews, so your team can keep learning after the event.
Program at a glance
- 9:30am-11:30am Plenary (Ster-Kinekor): National-scale themes, industry context and technology direction.
- 12pm-2pm Breakouts: Multiple streams running in parallel across the mall’s restaurants; capacity is intentionally limited to 25-30 attendees per room to keep sessions practical and interactive.
- 2:30pm-4pm Second block: Repeats/overflow and focused forums (including an invite-only C-level session).
- 4pm-6pm Networking social: Connect with peers, speakers and sponsors.
Breakout tracks are tailored to the audience:
- Smarter infrastructure (open source, hybrid cloud, automation)
- Smarter collaboration (Agile teamwork, Atlassian tools, knowledge management)
- Smarter delivery (DevOps culture, CI/CD, release pipelines)
- Smarter security (compliance, governance, cyber resilience)
- Customer success stories
- Partner expo
- Structured and informal networking
“We built Smarter ’25 around intimate, high-value sessions where people can ask hard questions and leave with something they can use on Monday,” says Muggie van Staden, CEO at Obsidian Systems. “From the cinema-style plenary to small-room breakouts, it’s a day for practitioners and decision-makers who want fewer slides and more substance.”
Who should attend?
- Builders and practitioners (DevOps, cloud/infrastructure, security, data/automation) looking for real-world patterns, templates and peers to compare notes with.
- Platform owners and technical leads who want deeper, candid discussions in technical forums.
- C-suite and heads of IT exploring strategy and governance in curated, small-group sessions.
How to register
Registration is managed via Quicket; the event landing page will host the finalised agenda and ticketing. https://www.quicket.co.za/events/334426-smartertech-25/
Good to know
- Venues are within walking distance inside the mall; signage and staff will direct you between sessions.
- A videography/photography team will be on site to capture the day; look out for signage noting recording.
Join us for a practical, people-sized conference that trades hype for honest, usable insight and helps South African teams deliver smarter infrastructure, collaboration, delivery and security.
Obsidian Systems
Obsidian Systems is an established supplier of Open Source software solutions. The company was started in 1995 as a modest services provider targeting businesses and organisations looking to integrate and leverage off Linux infrastructure.
Subsequently, the organisation has expanded by partnering with Autumn Leaf and RadixTrie.
The expansion of skills has seen the establishment of a formidable team finding ‘smarter’ ways to align our expertise for Enterprise Open Source solutions for you. This includes retail and subscription services; support and observability for managed services; consulting, architecting and software services across hybrid IT models for your business.
Obsidian Systems and its subsidiaries, Autumn Leaf, and RadixTrie strive to bring three legs to the South African market: the first being vendor-certified products; the second being local skills providing consulting, development, support and training; and the third being innovative offerings built on the latest open technology. With these three elements, any organisation can trust the enterprise open-source solution provided.
Obsidian Systems is a Level 1 Broad-Based Black Economic Empowered supplier of open-source software solutions in South Africa. We help teams to get their code to the best platforms and the correct data.
