Smarter ITSM future: Maxtec joins forces with Ivanti for intelligent service and security

Maxtec, a QBS Technology Group company, is proud to announce its new distribution partnership with Ivanti, operated by IVM EME, the global technology company helping organisations to manage, secure and automate their IT environments.

This partnership brings Ivanti’s award-winning solutions to businesses and public institutions across the SADC region, giving local partners access to advanced tools for unified endpoint management (UEM), mobile device management (MDM), IT service management (ITSM) and vulnerability management.

Husni Hammoud, VP, Ivanti, Operated By IVM EME, added: "Partnering with Maxtec marks an exciting milestone for Ivanti in Africa. Together, we are empowering organisations across the region with innovative solutions that drive secure, efficient and seamless IT operations. This collaboration will help our customers embrace digital transformation, strengthen security and unlock new opportunities for growth."

A new chapter for connected, secure IT in Africa

The collaboration between Maxtec and Ivanti marks an exciting step forward for the Southern African IT landscape. As organisations face the challenge of supporting remote workforces, managing hybrid infrastructures, and meeting tightening security standards, Ivanti’s platform offers a practical, unified approach to IT management and protection.

Mobility, visibility and control

Across Africa, the shift towards mobile and distributed work has created new opportunities and new risks. Ivanti’s Neurons platform helps organisations stay ahead by offering visibility, control and security across every device and user, wherever they are.

With Ivanti Neurons for MDM, teams can onboard devices seamlessly, enforce security policies automatically, and protect users through built-in mobile threat defence. The system integrates with Android, iOS, macOS and Windows environments, allowing IT teams to maintain compliance and performance without adding complexity.

This approach reflects a broader need in the region: to balance flexibility with protection, and to make IT service delivery faster, more intelligent and more human.

Local empowerment through global innovation

By partnering with Ivanti, Maxtec will give Southern African partners access to technology that’s trusted by some of the world’s most secure and high-performing organisations.

Ivanti’s solutions are already transforming operations across Africa, with customers reporting faster service delivery, reduced downtime and greater visibility into their IT environments. The combination of automation, intelligent analytics and unified management helps organisations make confident, data-driven decisions, reducing complexity while improving security and compliance.

Now, with Maxtec’s local expertise and deep channel relationships, this impact will go even further. Together, Maxtec and Ivanti are equipping partners with the tools and knowledge to help their customers modernise IT operations, strengthen cyber resilience and deliver seamless digital experiences.

The partnership also signals a broader shift in how Southern African businesses approach IT — from reactive maintenance to proactive, connected service management. With Ivanti’s Neurons platform, organisations can predict issues before they occur, automate repetitive tasks and empower IT teams to focus on innovation rather than firefighting.

For Maxtec, it’s not just about distributing software; it’s about enabling a smarter, more secure digital future for the region. As digital transformation accelerates, the alliance between Maxtec and Ivanti represents a shared commitment to helping businesses thrive in a world where connectivity, security and agility matter more than ever.

“Ivanti is changing how businesses think about IT,” says Sanjay Mithal, Head of Strategic Vendor Alliances at Maxtec “Their solutions bring everything together. From devices and service management to automation and threat protection, in one intelligent ecosystem. For our partners and customers, it’s not just another toolset, it’s a smarter way to work.”

See it in action

