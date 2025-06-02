Smarter security starts with smarter insights. (Image: Supplied)

Faranani DocTec knows that trusted data is the backbone of every secure, intelligent organisation. That’s why it has developed its Data Security Posture Assessment (DSPA) – a structured, practical offering designed to help South African businesses strengthen their data defences in a fast-changing threat landscape.

Whether you're handling personal information under POPIA or managing compliance with international regulations such as GDPR or ISO, Faranani DocTec's approach helps organisations gain the visibility, control and assurance they need over their sensitive data.

The company will be attending the upcoming ITWeb Security Summit, taking place on 3-4 June 2025 at the Sandton Convention Centre. Come meet Faranani DocTec's cyber security team – Ben van Niekerk and Jonathan Steyn – who will be attending the event and ready to share insights, answer questions and explore how your organisation can benefit from the company's services.

A five-step framework to build data trust

Faranani DocTec's assessment is based on a proven five-step framework that empowers organisations to take control of their data security posture:

1. Discover

Identify sensitive and business-critical information and map where it resides – whether on-premises, in the cloud or in hybrid environments. A key part of this discovery process is the identification of ROT (redundant, obsolete and trivial) data. ROT data not only consumes valuable storage and infrastructure resources but also introduces unnecessary risk by expanding the attack surface. By pinpointing and eliminating ROT data, organisations can streamline their information landscape, reduce compliance burdens and focus protection efforts on truly business-critical information.

2. Insight

Gain visibility into how your data is used, accessed and shared. Understand usage patterns and behaviours that reveal opportunities or risks.

3. Protect

Apply safeguards to secure data both at rest and in motion. Prevent unauthorised access, leakage or misuse through effective policy implementation.

4. Monitor

Continuously track user activity and enforce controls. Detect anomalies and monitor access patterns in real-time.

5. Govern

Implement life cycle policies for retention, compliance and secure disposal. Ensure that your data is managed in line with business and regulatory requirements.

Why it matters – business benefits

Organisations that complete Faranani DocTec's DSPA gain several key business advantages:

Improved data visibility

Real-time insights into where sensitive data lives and how it's being used.

Stronger compliance

Ensure alignment with POPIA, GDPR, ISO and other regulatory standards using automated tools.

Reduced risk

Proactively identify and remediate vulnerabilities before they are exploited.

Operational efficiency

Streamline your governance and compliance workflows with a unified approach.

Lower costs

Minimise the financial impact of potential data breaches and reduce compliance overhead.

Future-proof security

Lay the foundation for scalable, adaptable data security practices that evolve with your business.

Engagement scope and prerequisites

Faranani DocTec's DSPA engagement begins with a vulnerability assessment to highlight and prioritise security gaps.

Here’s what the engagement includes:

A comprehensive identification and prioritisation of system vulnerabilities.

A review of existing security controls and alignment with best practices.

Evaluation of SaaS-based tools to enhance your current set-up.

A half-day workshop involving key stakeholders from security, risk, infrastructure and compliance teams.

A full engagement timeline of just one week.

Delivery of an audit report outlining key findings and actionable next steps.

Optionally, Faranani DocTec can provide a remediation roadmap with support for implementing the recommended controls.

Let’s get started

Strengthen your business’s cyber resilience and protect your data assets with AI-driven, practical insights from Faranani DocTec.

To book your free Data Security Posture Assessment, or to meet the team at the ITWeb Security Summit, contact:

