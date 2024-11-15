Smartphones, AI are catalysts for Africa's digital transformation

Fred Zhou, CEO of HONOR South Africa.

Africa stands at a unique juncture, poised to become a global leader in digital transformation. The continent has one of the world’s youngest and fastest-growing populations, rich in talent and driven by an entrepreneurial spirit that is now ready to embrace the transformative potential of technology. Smartphones and artificial intelligence (AI) – as we heard all of this week whilst at AfricaCom 2024 - are at the heart of this opportunity, offering unprecedented means to connect, innovate and improve lives across Africa.

However, digital transformation is not a simple process. It demands active collaboration between government, policy leaders, private sector players and the tech community to address the unique challenges Africa faces—from limited infrastructure to gaps in digital literacy.

As CEO of HONOR South Africa, I am both optimistic and committed to helping Africa realise its full digital potential. Smartphones and AI are our most powerful tools to accelerate this progress, providing the foundation for economic growth, education, healthcare and sustainable development across the continent.

Africa’s mobile adoption rate is extraordinary. By 2025, more than 600 million Africans are expected to own a smartphone, up from the current estimate of 500 million. For many, the smartphone is their primary — often only — device for accessing the internet. This is a tremendous opportunity for digital inclusion, as smartphones offer an affordable and accessible way for people to engage with digital services, from online banking to e-learning and e-health.

HONOR's focus is on creating smartphones that cater to African needs, ensuring affordability without sacrificing quality. Through powerful and cost-effective devices, we can break down financial barriers and help more Africans come online. But digital inclusion goes beyond access; it involves equipping people with the skills needed to leverage technology for personal and professional growth. As part of our mission, we are working with partners to enhance digital literacy, ensuring Africans not only have access to technology but also the skills to use it effectively.

AI: Empowering local solutions for local challenges

While smartphones bring access, AI brings astuteness — both of which are essential for creating solutions that address Africa’s specific challenges. By harnessing AI, African entrepreneurs and governments can build smarter, localised solutions that have the potential to improve lives dramatically.

Take healthcare as an example. HONOR introduced the groundbreaking AI Defocus technology featured in the latest HONOR Magic V3. This innovative feature focuses on user well-being, addressing eye strain through AI-driven defocus technology that mimics traditional optical techniques. By integrating defocus signals within the display’s layers, the Magic V3 is designed to reduce eye strain and combat near work-induced transient myopia, offering enhanced eye comfort for prolonged screen use.

With myopia rates rising globally, AI Defocus technology draws inspiration from “defocus incorporated multiple segments” (DIMS) technology used in specialised lenses, which helps reduce axial elongation linked to myopia. Lab tests have shown that AI Defocus in the Magic V3 reduces near work-induced transient myopia by an average of 13° and increases central choroid thickness after just 25 minutes, both indicators of healthier vision during screen time.

Further demonstrating this dedication, the Magic V3 also includes industry-leading ultra-high PWM dimming technology to minimise screen flicker, another key element in reducing eye strain. These features together reflect HONOR’s pledge to create tech that prioritises user health and comfort in an increasingly screen-dominated world.

We believe that AI in Africa must be designed to reflect the unique realities of the continent. As we continue to innovate, we are committed to working closely with African developers, educators and thought leaders to ensure AI solutions respect local cultures, languages and contexts. With AI, we have the opportunity to create an inclusive ecosystem that lifts all communities, not just a privileged few.

Unlocking economic opportunities

The rise of e-commerce and digital entrepreneurship in Africa is a powerful testament to the continent’s innovation and resilience. With mobile-friendly marketplaces and AI-driven customer insights, African entrepreneurs now have unprecedented access to global markets, customer analytic, and resources to grow their businesses.

AI is not only streamlining operations for businesses but also making it possible to target and engage customers in ways previously unimaginable. Small and medium enterprises (SMEs), the backbone of African economies, can now leverage data-driven insights to make informed decisions, optimise supply chains, and tailor marketing to diverse customer segments. For the millions of entrepreneurs who rely on mobile connectivity, HONOR is committed to providing affordable, high-quality smartphones that can power their business growth and help them compete in the global digital economy.

Africa’s digital transformation journey is not without its challenges. From connectivity gaps to data privacy concerns and cyber security risks, a sustainable digital future requires thoughtful, inclusive strategies that prioritise people and communities.

As a technology leader, HONOR is committed to building smartphones and AI solutions that align with Africa’s sustainable development goals. We aim to minimise environmental impact by producing energy-efficient devices with durable components and supporting responsible recycling practices. Additionally, our emphasis on data privacy and ethical AI is paramount. We believe that trust is the foundation of any digital economy, and it is our responsibility to protect the privacy and rights of all users.

The digital transformation of Africa is a once-in-a-generation opportunity, one that can redefine the continent’s social and economic future. Smartphones and AI are critical enablers of this transformation, bringing access, intelligence and opportunity to every corner of Africa. However, this progress must be a shared mission, uniting businesses, governments and communities in a vision of a connected, inclusive and prosperous Africa.

At HONOR South Africa, we are deeply committed to this vision. We will continue to work with local partners to break down barriers, invest in innovation, and empower Africans through technology. Together, we can create a future where every person has the tools to thrive, innovate and contribute to Africa’s digital revolution. The road ahead is exciting, and we are honoured to be part of Africa’s journey toward digital empowerment.