Smartz Solutions, Jasco Enterprise announce strategic partnership to drive contact centre innovation in Africa

Smartz Solutions and Jasco Enterprise announce strategic partnership to drive contact centre innovation in Africa.

Smartz Solutions, which positions itself as a leader in cloud-based contact centre technology, partners with Jasco Enterprise, a long-established technology and ICT solutions provider. This collaboration marks a significant step in transforming Africa’s contact centre landscape by delivering scalable, future-ready and cost-effective communication solutions.

Partnership rooted in innovation and flexibility

Jasco Enterprise, with its nearly 50-year heritage, has continuously evolved to meet the needs of businesses navigating digital transformation. Now, with a renewed focus on agility and customer-centric solutions, Jasco is expanding its contact centre offering beyond legacy systems to provide modern, flexible and scalable platforms.

“Our approach is simple: lead change through technology,” said Gavin Jones, Head of Sales, Enterprise at Jasco Enterprise. “By partnering with Smartz Solutions, we strengthen our contact centre portfolio and ensure that our clients – whether large enterprises or mid-sized businesses – have access to the best-in-class omnichannel and cloud-based solutions tailored to their specific needs.”

Smartz Solutions has gained rapid traction in replacing legacy contact centre platforms, particularly for businesses burdened by costly, inflexible systems. With its cloud-agnostic, modular approach, Smartz enables businesses to modernise at their own pace while avoiding restrictive vendor lock-in.

“At Smartz Solutions, we are committed to building technology that puts businesses back in control of their customer engagement strategies,” said Henry McCracken, CEO, Smart Solutions MEA. “Jasco’s deep-rooted presence in the South African market, combined with our cutting-edge contact centre solutions, creates a formidable alliance. Together, we’re making it easier for businesses to transition a way to a future of agility and innovation.”

Addressing the challenges of African contact centres

Many African contact centres, particularly in the mid-market segment, have long been reliant on legacy platforms with rigid pricing structures and limited scalability. This partnership directly addresses these pain points by offering:

Scalable, omnichannel solutions – Seamless integration of voice, digital channels (WhatsApp, e-mail, social media) and automation for improved customer engagement.

– Seamless integration of voice, digital channels (WhatsApp, e-mail, social media) and automation for improved customer engagement. Cloud-agnostic deployment – Flexibility to operate on-premises, in a private cloud or hybrid environments without forced migrations.

– Flexibility to operate on-premises, in a private cloud or hybrid environments without forced migrations. ZAR-based pricing – Cost-effective solutions designed for African businesses, eliminating excessive USD-based costs and reducing financial unpredictability.

– Cost-effective solutions designed for African businesses, eliminating excessive USD-based costs and reducing financial unpredictability. Advanced customer experience tools – AI-driven sentiment analysis, automated interaction distribution (AID) and real-time analytics for enhanced customer interactions.

“This partnership is a strategic shift,” added Jones. “We are moving beyond just traditional technology silos to create a unified, customer-first approach that supports business growth and digital transformation.”

Moving forward: A shared vision for 2025 and beyond

Jasco and Smartz Solutions are aligned in their mission to empower South African businesses with technology that is flexible, cost-effective and built for local market conditions. As Jasco refines its strategic direction for 2025, this partnership underscores its commitment to investing in solutions that drive customer engagement, operational efficiency and long-term sustainability.

“Technology should never hold a business hostage – it should enable it,” said Vanda Dickson, Business Development, Smartz Solutions. “We believe in creating an environment where businesses have the freedom to choose the best-fit solutions without compromise. This partnership gives customers access to choice and freedom again.”