Smartz Solutions named finalist in CX Customer Experience Awards Africa for Best Enterprise Contact Centre Platform

Smartz Solutions: More than just a CCaaS platform.

Smartz Solutions is proud to announce its recognition as a finalist in the CX Customer Experience Awards Africa. We’re excited to be nominated in the Innovation Awards category for the Best Enterprise Contact Centre Platform, as it recognising our clear objective to create a comprehensive, cost-effective and 360-degree platform that enhances and connects both customer and employee experiences.

The nomination reflects Smartz Solutions' dedication to finally give contact centres the freedom and control to use a platform that does not hold them hostage to exorbitant fees and clunky infrastructure, making it easier for users to create richer experiences for their customers.

James Guthrie, founder of Smartz Solutions, expressed his excitement: "Being named a finalist in the CX Customer Experience Awards Africa is a testament to our dedication to give enterprises a better, more sustainable, proudly African contact centre platform to grow in their industries. Working with our partners and customers to offer a platform that addresses real business challenges, enhances customer and employee experiences and provides financial flexibility continues to be the vision we work towards every day. It is great to be recognised for our efforts in transforming enterprise contact centre operations."

Smartz Solutions' omnichannel capabilities ensure that customers enjoy consistent and personalised interactions across all channels. The platform's intuitive interface boosts agent productivity, while powerful analytics and reporting tools provide insights into performance metrics and customer sentiment. This unified approach enables data-driven decision-making and continuous improvement.

Smartz Solutions offers three complementary products: Smartz Engage, Smartz Commz and Smartz Analyz, tailored to meet specific company needs. The platform's end-to-end CX features and functionality support inbound and outbound communications across all channels, making it a true omnichannel solution. Simplified integration using APIs and webhooks reduces implementation time and cost, ensuring a seamless and cost-effective transition for businesses.