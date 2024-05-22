Smartz Solutions, Vox partner to revolutionise customer engagement in SA

Smartz Solutions and Vox announce partnership.

Smartz Solutions is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Vox, a leading communications provider in South Africa. This collaboration aims to enhance customer engagement solutions across South Africa. By leveraging Smartz Solutions' innovative platform, Vox is set to redefine customer experience for businesses of all sizes. The partnership will empower Vox to offer advanced, cloud-based contact centre solutions that cater to the dynamic needs of the modern market.

Smartz Solutions specialises in providing comprehensive omnichannel communication solutions designed to unify back-office operations, communications and employee engagement. The platform solves critical business challenges by enhancing communication channels and improving customer experience. With the growing demand for efficient, cost-effective customer engagement solutions, Smartz Solutions offers tailored products that evolve with technological trends and market needs.

James Guthrie, founder of Smartz Solutions, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership: "This collaboration marks a significant milestone for both companies. Vox's extensive reach and our cutting-edge technology create a perfect synergy to deliver unparalleled customer engagement solutions. We are excited about the future and the value this partnership will bring to our clients."

Smartz Solutions is more than just a cloud-based customer engagement platform. It is a digital transformation platform that integrates back-office, communications and employee engagement into one seamless system. The platform ensures security, scalability and performance through sophisticated containerisation, giving each customer a unique environment.

"We are thrilled to partner with Smartz Solutions. Their innovative platform aligns perfectly with our mission to provide exceptional communication solutions. Together, we will offer affordable, modular pricing in ZAR, making advanced customer engagement accessible to businesses of all sizes,” says Natalie van der Merwe, Head of Telephony at Vox.

Features and benefits:

Omnichannel integration: Unified customer experience across all channels with seamless transitions.

AI-powered analytics: Real-time insights into customer behaviour for data-driven decision-making.

Intelligent routing: Efficient call handling and prioritised issue resolution based on customer needs.

Predictive customer support: Anticipates customer needs for proactive problem resolution.

Scalability and flexibility: Easily adaptable to growing business demands, reducing total cost of ownership.

Smartz Solutions offers three complementary products: Smartz Engage, Smartz Commz and Smartz Analyz, tailored to meet specific company needs. The platform's end-to-end CX features support inbound and outbound communications across all channels, making it a true omnichannel solution. Simplified integration using APIs and webhooks reduces implementation time and cost, ensuring a seamless and cost-effective transition for businesses.

With this partnership, Smartz Solutions and Vox are poised to deliver exceptional customer experiences, improve operational efficiency and drive business growth in the South African market.