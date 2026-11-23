Shawn Wilsnach, Divisional Manager Java at Smollan Technologies. (Image: AI-enhanced)

Smollan Technologies, the data and technology arm of global retail technology specialist Smollan, has achieved a new milestone through the strong growth of one of its customers, a major African retail chain.

Shawn Wilsnach, Divisional Manager Java at Smollan Technologies, says the relationship with this leading retailer dates back over a quarter of a century when Smollan Technologies – then Argility – first brought the retailer onto Ceres (the predecessor of the current Java system).

Wilsnach says: “This group has a diverse retail presence that spans furniture, appliances and more. Initially, we rolled out our Ceres retail system to their 80 stores across Botswana, South Africa and Namibia. By 2012, they had grown to 130 stores, and Ceres had been replaced by our Retail4U platform. We implemented Retail4U in all of the group’s stores and have continued to partner with them through to this landmark growth to 200 stores.”

The retail group uses the full Retail4U retail management solution, with its POS and back-office technology in each store, and the credit granting, central management and merchandising systems used by the head office.

Retail4U is a niche product built on open source software and Java and specifically designed for medium to large multi-brand retailers with many stores. Available as an on-premises solution or with Google Cloud hosting options, Retail4U replicates store data to a central data repository every few minutes, so decision-makers always have access to updated trading data.

Wilsnach notes that Retail4U is a highly scalable and customisable solution, which has allowed this retail group to dictate how it uses it to innovate. “Essentially, they own the roadmap. We collaborate with them to add and change features as required. It allows them to be as agile as they like and use the technology to gain a competitive edge.”

He adds: “If you buy a product that is driven by multiple customers, then you might wait quite a while before you get some features that you specifically want. With this customised solution, our clients can pick their punches and they can literally do what they want, when they want to, and be more agile and competitive in the marketplace.”

Because this retail group offers purchases on credit, the system also integrates with third-party systems for credit checks and DebiCheck and is compliant with legislation such as the National Credit Act (NCA). The solution also enables the retailer to use data from across the business to support its analytics.

Wilsnach says Retail4U, in use by over 350 stores in multiple countries, also helps organisations overcome multi-regional challenges: “It allows businesses to manage merchandise, promotions and credit facilities in different pricing regions and multiple currencies, combining it all into one system.

“Because we're using open source technologies, our costs are far lower than alternative solutions or building similar systems in-house. Moreover, we are constantly upgrading and enhancing Retail4U to keep pace with changes in the environment and the needs of our customers,” concludes Wilsnach.