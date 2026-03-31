Smollan unites data, technology brands to launch Smollan Technologies

From left: Smollan Technologies Exco Team: Marko Salic (CEO), Dishana Krishna (CFO), Brett Mandel (CEO: Data Solutions), Tanya Long (CEO: Software Solutions), Andrej Hudoklin (Chief Data & AI Officer); Samantha Gouws (People Executive).

Smollan, a global leader in retail solutions operating across 60+ markets with 90 000+ people on the ground, today announces the launch of Smollan Technologies – a unified data and technology entity formed by bringing together seven specialist technology companies under a single brand and operating model.

Smollan Technologies unites Argility, DataOrbis, Cquential, Chirp, FleetDomain, Mediametrics and Skydata into one integrated company. The new entity operates as an independent business with 300+ data and technology specialists across three continents, serving retailers, FMCG brands and distributors within Smollan and externally.

Why now?

Retail margins are under pressure. Supply chains are more volatile. The brands and retailers that win are those that can act on data faster, execute more precisely and adapt in real-time, and they need technology partners that can match that pace across the full operation, not a patchwork of point solutions.

Each of the specialist brands have built deep expertise and strong client relationships in their respective domains, however, the fragmented structure translated into clients having to navigate multiple brands, contracts and relationships for various capabilities. This move aims to remove that complexity and offer clients a seamless interaction with one entity – Smollan Technologies.

The unification is guided by three strategic imperatives: simplify – giving clients a single partner, a single contract and a single ecosystem in place of multiple vendor relationships. Integrate – connecting data, software and cloud capabilities so they reinforce each other across the retail value chain. Innovate – embedding AI and shared infrastructure across the portfolio so that new capabilities reach clients faster than was possible under a fragmented model.

These imperatives shape how Smollan Technologies has organised its portfolio into three strategic pillars: Data & AI (predictive intelligence and retail analytics), Software Solutions (operational platforms spanning retail management, logistics and field execution) and Cloud Infrastructure & Advisory (anchored by a Google Premier Partnership across Workspace, Cloud and Chrome Enterprise).

A retail technology company born from retail

According to Marko Salic, CEO of Smollan Technologies, this move has consolidated complexity, not capabilities. “Every product, every expert, every client relationship remains intact; they now operate with greater integration, global reach and a shared precision strategy behind them. Our clients no longer need to navigate multiple brands for related capabilities. They have one partner, one ecosystem and one conversation, and behind that conversation sits an integrated portfolio of over 20 products designed to work together, not in isolation,” says Salic.

Retail precision

Salic explains that the ability to make the right decision – at the right moment, at every point in the retail value chain – sits at the centre of the Smollan Technologies strategy. The entire portfolio is engineered to deliver it. From demand forecasting and pricing intelligence to field execution, shelf-level visibility and the cloud infrastructure that connects it all, the ambition is to close the gap between insight and action across the retail operation.

The company's immediate focus is on accelerating AI integration across its product portfolio, deepening connectivity across product lines and expanding the client base beyond the Smollan ecosystem.

David Smollan, CEO of the Smollan Group, notes Smollan Technologies represents one of the most significant strategic investments the group has made. “For decades, our competitive advantage has been the combination of people on the ground and data-driven insight. By uniting our technology brands into a single, scaled entity, we are ensuring that the intelligence behind our retail execution, and the technology we offer our clients, keeps pace with the demands of modern retail.

“This is not a rebrand. It is the creation of a purpose-built technology company, backed by the deepest retail execution network on the planet. Our frontline teams generate real-world retail data every day across more than 60 markets – that gives Smollan Technologies a foundation no independent tech vendor can replicate."

Google Premier Partnership

As part of the Smollan Technologies collective, Argility holds Google Premier Partner status across Workspace, Cloud Platform and Chrome Enterprise, a distinction earned by fewer than 3% of Google partners globally. The partnership provides priority access to Google engineering resources, early product releases and co-sell support, and underpins the infrastructure on which Smollan Technologies' own solutions are built.

By the numbers