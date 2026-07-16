Snode achieves ISO/IEC 42001 certification for responsible AI governance

Celebrating a significant milestone for Snode: CEO Nithen Naidoo, David Jackson, Associate Director of Advisory Services, and Christo Kleu, Associate Director of Engineering.

Snode Technologies, a provider of AI-led cyber defence solutions, has achieved certification against ISO/IEC 42001:2023, the International Standards Organisation’s (ISO) standard for artificial intelligence, following an independent assessment by SanCert.

The certification of Snode’s artificial intelligence management system (AIMS) represents a significant step in the company’s commitment to responsible AI governance, accountability and continual improvement. It places Snode Technologies among the first South African organisations introducing independently assessed management systems for the responsible management and governance of AI.

A structured approach to advancing responsible AI

ISO/IEC 42001 is the world’s first international standard for AIMS. It provides a structured framework for organisations to develop, deploy and govern AI systems responsibly, ensuring they are ethical, transparent, compliant and continuously monitored throughout their life cycle. [Ref www.iso.org]

The standard provides organisations with a structured framework for managing and governing the AI life cycle and focuses on AI resources, responsible use of data, third parties and customer relationships, leadership accountability, operations and support, monitoring of AI related risks, AI performance and continual improvement.

For Snode Technologies, the certification applies to its AIMS for the provision of AI tools used for threat exposure assessments, continuous threat management and cyber defence solutions. The certification reflects the work undertaken to ensure that these activities are governed through clear processes, defined ownership and appropriate management stewardship. This is particularly important in cyber defence, where organisations must interpret large volumes of technical information, understand relationships across interconnected digital environments and determine which exposures require the most urgent attention.

“Our role is to help organisations understand which risks matter most and where action should be prioritised. Achieving the ISO/IEC 42001 certification is an important milestone because it demonstrates that we are leveraging responsible AI with appropriate governance through a structured management system. Snode believes in transparent, explainable AI with clear accountability, active oversight and a commitment to continual improvement,” said Nithen Naidoo, CEO at Snode Technologies.

Supporting contextual cyber risk decisions

Snode uses digital twin modelling to create a contextual representation of an organisation’s digital environment. This helps organisations understand the relationships between assets, vulnerabilities, controls, threats and potential attack paths across IT, OT and cloud infrastructure.

Its continuous threat exposure management capabilities support the ongoing identification, assessment and prioritisation of cyber exposures. Automated detection helps customers identify relevant changes, weaknesses and emerging threats across complex digital environments.

Together, these capabilities are designed to help cyber security teams move beyond isolated alerts and technical findings towards a more contextual, intelligence-led understanding of cyber risk.

The ISO/IEC 42001 certification strengthens the governance framework supporting Snode’s provision of AI tools used for threat exposure assessments, continuous threat management and cyber defence solutions. For customers and partners, this supports clearer accountability, systematic AI risk management, defined oversight processes and an established approach to ongoing review and improvement.

“This achievement was only possible because people across the organisation understood that AI governance is a shared responsibility,” said David Jackson, Associate Director and IMS Project Lead at Snode. “From leadership and technical teams to risk, compliance and operations, everyone played a role in building an integrated management system (IMS) that is practical, accountable and aligned with how we work. I am proud of the collective effort behind achieving this certification.”

Building on quality and information security management

The ISO/IEC 42001 certification builds on Snode’s existing certifications in quality and information security management. ISO 9001 provides a framework for consistent quality management processes and continual improvement, while ISO/IEC 27001 addresses the establishment and operation of an information security management system.

Together, ISO 9001, ISO/IEC 27001 and ISO/IEC 42001 support an integrated approach to quality, information security and responsible AI governance.

“By bringing quality, information security and responsible AI governance together, we are creating a stronger foundation for how we operate, innovate and serve our customers,” said Dwain Muller, COO at Snode. “ISO/IEC 42001 is a commitment to continue testing our assumptions, strengthening our controls and improving how we manage AI as both the technology and the cyber threat landscape evolve.”