Snode sees strong demand for Threat Exposure Assessments as organisations seek clearer cyber risk prioritisation

Nithen Naidoo, CEO at Snode.

Snode thanks ITWeb, conference delegates and attendees for the strong response to the no-cost Threat Exposure Assessments offered at the ITWeb Security Summit 2026, held in Cape Town and Johannesburg.

The complimentary Threat Exposure Assessment, designed to help organisations gain contextual visibility into externally visible cyber exposure, has attracted strong interest from delegates seeking practical ways to understand and prioritise risk in increasingly complex digital environments. This can include indicators such as exposed public-facing assets, shadow IT, cloud-related exposure, credential exposure and other publicly accessible signals that may affect an organisation’s risk posture.

In the wake of geopolitical conflict and cyber spillover risk, Snode has experienced strong global demand for these assessments. As a result, the team leading this initiative advises that there may be a slight delay in follow-up and assessment response times. The company confirmed that each request will be carefully reviewed, ensuring that participants receive useful, relevant and business-aligned insights rather than generic outputs.

“This response reflects something we see every day in the market: organisations need clearer visibility into where they are exposed, how those exposures could affect the business and which actions should be prioritised first,” said Nithen Naidoo, CEO at Snode.

For cyber security, IT and risk teams, this type of visibility is increasingly important. Modern organisations operate across distributed infrastructure, cloud platforms, third-party ecosystems, remote users and, in many cases, operational technology environments. As these environments expand, it becomes more difficult to maintain a clear view of where exposure exists and which risks need to be prioritised.

“The challenge for many organisations is knowing which cyber threats matter, why they matter and how to translate technical findings into decisions that the business can act on,” added Dwain Muller, COO at Snode. “That is where cyber threat exposure management becomes valuable. It helps security teams move from visibility to disciplined action.”

The Threat Exposure Assessment forms part of Snode’s broader Defence in Motion model: an intelligence-led cyber defence model that helps organisations progress from raw security signals to informed, business-aligned action. The model is structured around four operational stages: sense, simulate, decide and act.

Below is a quick overview of each stage:

Sense: Snode identifies signals across operational, digital and external environments. This helps organisations improve visibility across assets, activity, exposure and digital interactions that may otherwise remain hidden.

Snode identifies signals across operational, digital and external environments. This helps organisations improve visibility across assets, activity, exposure and digital interactions that may otherwise remain hidden. Simulate: Snode analyses how exposures could realistically be exploited across the extended attack surface, moving beyond traditional perimeter visibility to include endpoints, cloud environments, operational technology and other digital assets. This allows security teams to weigh, score and prioritise findings based on practical risk.

Snode analyses how exposures could realistically be exploited across the extended attack surface, moving beyond traditional perimeter visibility to include endpoints, cloud environments, operational technology and other digital assets. This allows security teams to weigh, score and prioritise findings based on practical risk. Decide: This stage translates this intelligence into prioritised risk treatment and exposure reduction programmes. By using business context and Snode’s seven realms of exposure methodology, Snode helps organisations focus on the actions that matter most.

This stage translates this intelligence into prioritised risk treatment and exposure reduction programmes. By using business context and Snode’s seven realms of exposure methodology, Snode helps organisations focus on the actions that matter most. Act: This stage supports continuous exposure reduction through an integrated, intelligence-led and risk-based approach that combines monitoring, automation, managed detection and response, and ongoing security operations.

Together, these stages help organisations transition from data to information, information to knowledge, and lastly, from knowledge to operational wisdom. This enables more disciplined exposure management, clearer prioritisation and stronger cyber resilience.

Snode has confirmed that conference delegates and organisations that registered for the free Threat Exposure Assessment will be contacted directly as their requests are processed. The company is prioritising careful review, accuracy and relevance to ensure that each assessment provides a useful basis for improving visibility, reducing risk and supporting more resilient security operations.

“We appreciate the patience of everyone who registered,” said Sebastian Erasmus, Head of Professional Services at Snode. “Our priority is to make sure the assessment provides meaningful value and actionable insights. We are committed to giving each request the attention it deserves.”

Organisations interested in learning more about Snode’s Threat Exposure Assessment and its Continuous Threat Exposure Management approach can visit https://snode.com/try-us-now/ or contact info@snode.com.