Snode Technologies wins Best Growth Potential award at GISEC Global 2025

Snode Technologies, which positions itself as a leading South African cyber security firm, has been honoured with the “Best Growth Potential” award at GISEC Global 2025. Held at the Dubai World Trade Centre, GISEC is the Middle East and Africa’s largest cyber security conference and the third largest globally. The accolade reflects Snode’s rapid growth and pioneering approach to continuous threat exposure management (CTEM), an emerging discipline critical to helping organisations stay ahead of cyber risk.

This year’s event welcomed more than 25 000 delegates from over 160 countries, with 750 exhibiting brands and 350 expert speakers. As part of the GISEC North Star Startups pitch competition, 20 cyber security start-ups made it into the finals, with Snode standing out for its innovation, scalability and market impact.

Snode’s recognition is underpinned by its AI-powered threat detection platform, which delivers real-time analytics and scalable visibility across complex digital environments. Built on this technological foundation, Snode’s experienced team has developed a suite of world-class managed services , including a continuous threat management approach aligned to the industry term CTEM, cyber programme development and intelligence-led cyber defence. These offerings allow clients to proactively identify, prioritise and reduce their cyber exposure with measurable impact.

“We’re proud to be recognised for the growth potential of a platform and managed service that transforms how enterprises manage cyber risk,” said Nithen Naidoo, CEO of Snode Technologies. “Our AI- and machine learning-driven detection capabilities, built into a CTEM-aligned framework, enable real-time insights at scale. It empowers organisations to move from reactive to truly preventative security operations.”

Dwain Muller, Snode’s Chief Operating Officer, added: “We’ve focused on optimising teams or services and partnerships that support the secure, scalable delivery of our end-to-end threat management capabilities worldwide. This award validates that our approach resonates with the industry and our clients.”

“Our clients are asking for more than just alerts. They want continuous insight into their evolving attack landscapes. By aligning our solutions with the CTEM model and infusing them with AI-driven intelligence, we’ve answered that call in a way that delivers measurable results,” said Mario Lovecchio, Snode’s General Manager.

Building on this momentum, Snode Technologies will continue its expansion into key international markets while furthering technologies aligned with CTEM (such as digital twins, autonomous defence and cyber counter space advancements). This includes the development of cyber digital twins or virtual models of an organisation’s digital environment that support continuous simulation, stress testing and prioritisation of vulnerabilities. These innovations will allow organisations to manage risk more dynamically, proactively and at scale.

Founded in 2016, Snode Technologies is a cyber security company specialising in AI- and machine learning-powered technology, combined with specialist-led managed services. The company helps organisations detect, prioritise and respond to cyber threats in real-time. Snode partners closely with clients across sectors to elevate their cyber maturity, reduce operational risk and strengthen decision-making through actionable intelligence. Headquartered in South Africa, Snode continues to expand its global presence while staying true to its core mission: enabling collective, proactive defence through technology and trust.

