Snupit joins Proudly South African: Powering local growth through technology

Snupit supports local businesses.

Snupit, South Africa’s go-to digital marketplace for local services, is pleased to announce its membership of the Proudly South African campaign. This milestone shows Snupit’s strong dedication to local economic growth. It shows the company’s commitment to creating jobs, helping small businesses and keeping its income in South Africa.

Founded in 2012, Snupit has been helping South Africans find and hire trusted service providers for over a decade. Headquartered in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal, the platform has helped over 3 million users and attracted 500 000+ business registrations across 600+ categories. These include plumbers, tutors, caterers and contractors. This digital bridge has proven especially vital in challenging economic times.

Backing local in every sense

“Being a Proudly South African business is more than a label. It’s a responsibility we carry with pride,” said Mithundra Sivenandan, Snupit’s Sales and Marketing Manager. “It means making sure our decisions help local communities, support SMEs and strengthen the country’s economy.”

Snupit’s platform was a lifeline for many businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic. At a time when face-to-face business came to a halt, Snupit kept the doors open virtually. Thousands of small businesses in South Africa survived because of leads and opportunities generated from the platform. As the country came out of lockdown, Snupit boosted recovery. It created new business opportunities in every province across South Africa.

In 2024 alone, Snupit facilitated over R6.5 million in work value for its registered professionals. This is a clear indication of its economic impact at the grassroots level. These aren’t just numbers. Each connection is the start of a journey – empowering South African entrepreneurs with the chance to earn now and open doors to future opportunities.

The importance of the Proudly SA initiative

The Proudly South African campaign asks people and businesses to buy local. It also supports homegrown talent. Snupit exemplifies this mission by leveraging technology to keep business local. Snupit keeps funds in South Africa. It helps local entrepreneurs and strengthens the country's digital and economic systems. Unlike many international platforms, Snupit focuses on strengthening the local economy.

Snupit supports local businesses and uses innovation to tackle everyday problems. This approach boosts economic participation and helps achieve inclusive growth. Its success proves that when South Africans support each other, everyone benefits.

Looking ahead

As a Proudly South African member, Snupit is excited to further its mission with renewed focus. The platform will keep innovating. It aims to meet the changing needs of customers and service professionals. This will create more opportunities, build more businesses and strengthen the South African economy, one request at a time.

Snupit stays true to its mission. It uses technology to help people find reliable local professionals. At the same time, it aims to help South African businesses not just survive, but thrive.