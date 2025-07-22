So…. what happened to my desktop phone?

Living in the future.

Welcome to 2025! We are now living in the future. Firstly, we started by eliminating the onsite PABX appliance and have customers connect to hosted PABX solutions. The uptake to this model was initially very slow, but thanks to COVID-19, companies were forced to fast track this in order to keep operating during the pandemic.

Now the hosted PABX environment is the norm. As our technologies improve, so too do the ways in which we connect. Hence the full implementation of the SIP soft phone.

"While soft phone applications are not new to the market," says Dominic Sardinha, owner of Abacus Telecomm, “we have now moved to the point where we are able to offer a stable and always on version of the soft phone app to our customers.

"Not only is the app stable, it incorporates all the features and functionality of an enterprise-grade PABX solution, from call recording to call groups and even a built-in chat feature, so our customers' customers can chat to directly via their websites’ chatbot.

“So, now that there is no more need for expensive desktop IP phones, your mobile device, which is always with you, becomes your work extension whether in or out of the office, resulting in one less device on your desk. In addition, you can simultaneously use your laptop or desktop as your telephone extension.”

Abacus Telecomm has been providing communication solutions to its clients for over 21 years now and offers holistic communication solutions that include hosted PABX solutions, LTE and fibre internet connectivity as well as Google Workspace solutions. Abacus Telecomm has always prided itself on its level of commitment and service to its clients, and its longevity is a testament to that.

"Abacus Telecomm has also strived to offer its customers cost saving and effective solutions." Continues Dominic: “In an ever-changing world, where technology is an ecosystem, it has become imperative to encompass all aspects of communications and not just telecommunications, which is why Abacus is positioning itself as a holistic communications service provider.”

Abacus Telecomm offers full feature-rich hosted PABX solutions for only R60 per month per extension, which includes all the features of a state-of-the-art PABX and includes voicemail and voice recording. In addition, Abacus Telecomm has positioned itself very aggressively with regards to its VOIP rates.