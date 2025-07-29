Social media talent sourcing: How to find top candidates where they spend their time

Recruiters are using WhatsApp to post jobs, screen candidates and speed up hiring.

In today’s hiring game, your biggest competitor isn’t another employer. It’s your candidate’s phone. You’re up against viral videos, WhatsApp chats and endless distractions. Job seekers aren’t checking job boards daily, but they are online. That’s where social media talent sourcing comes in.

More than a passing trend, social media sourcing is a strategic way to meet talent where they already are, on Instagram during lunch, on TikTok after work or checking WhatsApp between errands.

It’s the new talent marketplace. And recruiters who embrace it are seeing real results.

Where South Africans are spending their time online

If you want to reach South African talent, you need to understand how they really use digital platforms. South Africans don’t scroll the same way as the rest of the world. LinkedIn and Instagram are dominating recruitment conversations across the pond; in Mzansi, nothing comes close to WhatsApp.

WhatsApp: South Africa’s number one platform

In SA, WhatsApp is everything.

Used daily by more than 93% of the population every day, WhatsApp cuts across age, income and location. When everyone’s already on WhatsApp, recruitment gets a whole lot easier. It’s more accessible than e-mail or LinkedIn, and perfect for engaging candidates who may not have regular access to a CV, computer or high-speed internet.

Recruiters are quickly catching on. Recruiters are using WhatsApp to post jobs, screen candidates and speed up hiring. All in one simple, familiar chat. Some employers are levelling up with WhatsApp recruitment chatbots. Chatbot tools like txthr are screening, collecting docs and engaging candidates, at scale, while keeping candidate interactions personal.

Forget the long forms. With WhatsApp, candidates can simply reply to a few questions, snap a photo of their ID or ask what’s next, right in the app they already use every day. No logins or laptops needed. It’s fast, familiar and works brilliantly for hiring everyone from interns to frontline staff.

Social media: More than just a job board

While companies use social platforms to find talent, many are also using them to celebrate their talent. Strengthening their culture from the inside out.

Take Pedros, for example. In a recent LinkedIn post re-shared by HR Manager Tasneem Khan, the company spotlighted its team behind the scenes of its Head Office Movie Themed Mixer. Complete with bold costumes, games and its signature “Grill & Chill Solo Box”, the event was about more than fun, it was about connection. As Khan put it herself, while building a fast-growing brand, it is also important to make time for “fun, connection and culture”.

Celebrating employees publicly builds trust and shows candidates what it means to be part of your team. More than just ads, these joyful posts highlight a culture that potential talent can connect with before even clicking “apply”.

Candidates today don’t just want a pay cheque. They want purpose, people and pride.

Social media recruitment made simple

Knowing where your candidates hang out is only half the job. Let’s walk through practical ways to actually source talent across social media, without getting overwhelmed.

1. Build a strong employer brand

Before posting jobs, check your digital presence. Your social media should reflect your culture and values.

From TikToks and Instagram stories to WhatsApp messages, every touchpoint matters. Even on WhatsApp, recruitment tools like Neptune ATS offered by graylink let you share branded, mobile job pages straight from chat.

2. Use automation wisely

Manual hiring doesn’t scale. Chatbot tools like txthr automate tasks like screening and updates on WhatsApp.

Just don’t lose the human touch. Automation should simplify, not feel robotic.

3. Stay in touch

Not everyone applies right away. Keep candidates warm with:

Short check-ins

Relevant updates

Role alerts via WhatsApp

A simple message can keep you top of mind, and turn browsers into hires later.

Meet talent where they already are

The talent game has moved beyond job boards. Today, it’s won on the platforms where people spend their digital lives. They’re starting real conversations.

Social media sourcing isn’t a shortcut, it’s a smarter way to hire. It helps you connect authentically, widen your reach and show candidates what your company is really about.

Want to stand out? Don’t just post. Engage.