SoftMeet launches Africa's most ambitious data-free platform – and it's just getting started

A data-free digital ecosystem.

Something significant is happening in Pretoria. A seven-year-old technology company is about to launch a platform that challenges one of the most stubborn problems in South African society – the cost of digital access – and it is doing so not with a white paper or a pitch deck, but with a live, working product, government partnerships and a user base already growing.

SoftTechz Technology, founded and led by CEO Lebogang Maloisane, will officially launch the full version of SoftMeet in the first week of June 2026. The platform is not a messaging app. It is not a social network in the conventional sense. It is, as Maloisane describes it, a data-free digital ecosystem – a single platform through which South Africans can communicate, learn, work, earn and participate in the digital economy without paying for data.

"We are not waiting for someone else to solve the digital divide. We are building the infrastructure ourselves and making it free for the people who need it most."

Those are not the words of a start-up chasing venture capital. They are the words of someone who has spent seven years quietly building – and is now ready to be seen.

The platform: More than a messaging app

SoftMeet operates across MTN, Vodacom, Telkom and Cell C networks on a reverse-billing model – meaning users on these networks pay absolutely nothing for data when using the platform. No bundles. No airtime. No exclusions.

But the scope of what SoftMeet offers goes well beyond chat. Here is what is already live on the platform:

Virtual teacher assistance – after hours, data-free

One of SoftMeet's most powerful and under-appreciated features is its after-hours teacher assistance capability. Matric learners can reach qualified teachers directly through the platform – not just during school hours, but at night, over weekends and during exam preparation periods. For a Grade 12 learner in Matlosana without data, this is the difference between understanding a concept and failing a paper.

SoftMeet Go Live – South Africa’s homegrown live streaming platform

SoftMeet is redefining how South Africans connect, learn and engage through live video. From classrooms and community meetings to product launches and public conversations, anyone can now broadcast live and reach their audience instantly.

Teachers can deliver lessons. Community leaders can share important updates. Businesses can demonstrate products. Creators can build and engage their communities in real-time.

This is not just another feature. It is a platform designed to bring people together, amplify local voices and strengthen digital participation across South Africa.

Jobs on SoftMeet – employment, data-free

South Africa has a 32% unemployment rate. Most job seekers cannot afford to browse job portals, send e-mails or attend virtual interviews. SoftMeet's built-in jobs feature allows employers to post vacancies and job seekers to apply – all without spending a cent on data.

Student tracker – real visibility for parents and schools

SoftMeet's Student Tracker gives schools and parents real-time visibility into learner engagement and activity on the platform. In a country where parental involvement in education is often constrained by work schedules, distance and communication costs, this tool provides meaningful connection between home and school – at zero cost.

The education deployment: Matlosana LEO

Ahead of the full platform launch, SoftMeet has already secured its first major institutional deployment. In partnership with the Matlosana Local Education Office (LEO) in the Dr Kenneth Kaunda District, North West Province, SoftTechz Technology will roll out a 12-month data-free E-Moderation virtual learning intervention beginning in June 2026.

The programme targets a minimum of 44 schools and an estimated 36 000 beneficiaries – Grade 12 learners, teachers and parents – with potential expansion to Grades 8 through 11 pending departmental approval. The cost to the Department of Basic Education: R0. The cost to schools: R0. The cost to learners: R0.

The challenge being addressed is concrete. Across North West province:

Learners cannot access virtual lessons without purchasing data.

Teachers cannot conduct live video conferencing from school or home.

Parents cannot communicate with educators without airtime.

WhatsApp-based class groups exclude the learners least able to afford data.

SoftMeet eliminates every one of these barriers simultaneously.

"As a South African technology company, we cannot stand by while millions of young people are locked out of digital education simply because they cannot afford data. This is not charity – this is infrastructure," says Maloisane.

SoftMeet encourages organisations and institutions in the education sector who are interested in participating directly in the pilot programme to reach out to the team at support@softmeet.co.za, and the company will get back to you

Credentials that matter

SoftMeet is not a proof of concept. The platform is:

SITA AVCT certified – approved for government procurement.

POPIA compliant and locally hosted in South Africa.

Reverse-billing agreements in place with MTN, Vodacom, Telkom and Cell C.

An existing partner to Tshwane North District.

What comes next

The June 2026 launch marks the beginning, not the culmination. SoftTechz Technology is in active conversations with additional education districts, municipal governments and financial institutions. The platform's infrastructure – reverse billing, local hosting, government-grade compliance – is designed to scale.

For Maloisane, the mission has never changed. Seven years ago, he set out to build a platform that would give every South African, regardless of income, access to the digital world. In June 2026, that platform is live and growing.

The question is no longer whether SoftMeet works. The question is how far it can go.

www.softmeet.co.za | support@softmeet.co.za