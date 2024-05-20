Software academy seeks next cohort of tech talent

Applications for the next cohort of WeThinkCode software engineers are now open.

Software development academy WeThinkCode has opened applications for the 2024 cohort of software engineers.

In a statement issued this morning, the academy says it anticipates attracting over 25 000 applications from young people who are not in employment, education or training, and are looking for opportunities to access industry-relevant training and future-fit jobs.

The software engineers will be competing to secure one of 500 spots in the 2024 cohort starting in September.

Furthermore, this cohort will be the first to earn the now NQF 6 qualification in software engineering accredited by the Quality Council For Trades and Occupations, the academy states.

“WeThinkCode believes in breaking barriers and creating pathways to success for the youth of South Africa,” says Kelebogile Motlhamme, head of placements at WeThinkCode.

“Our 2024 application season represents a life-changing opportunity for determined young people looking to participate in the growing digital economy, irrespective of their education background or prior experience.”

WeThinkCode was launched in SA in 2015, with the mission to cultivate the next generation of top tech talent for South Africa’s economy. It aims to develop 100 000 coders in Africa over the next 10 years.

The academy has a 91% average placement rate within four months of graduation.

According to WeThinkCode, through its partnership with IBM SkillsBuild, applicants have access to resources that will empower them to prepare for the online assessment and bootcamps, which are used to assess readiness for the programme.

They are guided through tailored learning plans to equip them for the application process, with free access to digital training courses and verifiable digital credentials in soft skills, artificial intelligence (AI), AI ethics, cyber security and more, it adds.

The IBM SkillsBuild platform provides learners with digital credentials and job role preparation – specifically focused on entry-level tech roles – and support to help them gain employment in the immediate future.

“IBM South Africa is committed to enabling youth in this country from underrepresented communities with the relevant technology skills to not only enhance their chances of employability but to also build the pipeline of technology skills that will be required in the marketplace,” says Zeenat Dasoo, executive director, transformation and special projects at IBM South Africa.

“Our collaboration with WeThinkCode is a complementary partnership aimed at empowering tomorrow's workforce with the relevant skills required. Through leveraging our free online courses through IBM SkillsBuild, this cohort of software engineers will be able to enhance their skills and earn globally-recognised IBM credentials.”

The academy says it welcomes all applicants between the ages of 17 to 35, who can work in South Africa.

Applications for the 2024 cohort will remain open until the end of July. To apply, click here.