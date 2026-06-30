Software delivery needs a reset

Archie Marincowitz, new business development manager at DVT.

Across South African organisations, many digital initiatives share a familiar story. Projects take longer than expected, integrations remain unfinished and pilot solutions struggle to become production systems. Despite continued investment in technology, many organisations still struggle to deliver software at the speed the business expects.

The common response is to procure a new platform, switch vendors or add more developers. What is often overlooked is the delivery model itself. Technology is rarely the constraint. The way software is planned, built and maintained is.

Where software delivery goes wrong

Many organisations follow a similar software delivery pattern. A business need emerges such as digitising a safety checklist process, building a predictive maintenance dashboard or integrating operational data with enterprise systems. A project is scoped. A team is assembled through staff augmentation or a time-and-materials vendor arrangement. Developers pick up tickets and code is written.

Several months later, familiar problems appear. Documentation is limited because it was not prioritised as part of delivery. Testing happens late in the cycle, which allows defects to accumulate. When a developer leaves the team, the knowledge they hold leaves with them. The next team member inherits a codebase without context.

For organisations operating complex environments such as mining, manufacturing, financial services or retail, this becomes expensive in ways that are difficult to measure but easy to see. Delivery slows, rework increases and systems fail to reach the stability required for production use.

At the centre of this is how knowledge is captured and retained. In many teams it sits with individuals. When those individuals move on, that context disappears. This remains one of the most common reasons software projects fail to deliver expected value.

How AI changes the delivery process

The most significant shift in software engineering over the past 18 months is not code generation. It is the introduction of structured, specification-led delivery supported by AI.

Traditional projects often begin with development tasks and evolve as requirements become clearer. AI-assisted delivery reverses that sequence by requiring detailed specifications before development begins. This gives engineers and systems a clearer definition of what must be built and why.

The result is a structured, versioned record of each feature, including requirements, design decisions and acceptance criteria.

This changes how knowledge is retained. In traditional teams, context is fragmented and depends on individuals. As teams change, that context is lost. In a specification-led approach, the specification library grows with the system. New team members can work from documented specifications rather than relying only on the codebase.

This reduces dependency on individual contributors and helps teams maintain delivery continuity through change.

Quality follows the same pattern. In a specification-led model, tests are derived from acceptance criteria and executed automatically in the CI/CD pipeline. If code does not match the specification, the build fails. Quality becomes part of delivery rather than something checked at the end.

With strong engineering discipline in place, AI can shorten delivery timelines. The key requirement is that speed does not undermine maintainability or clarity.

Why delivery teams need to evolve

Organisations adopting AI-assisted software delivery are moving towards smaller, cross-functional teams. These typically include software engineers, business analysts, QA specialists and architects working within a shared delivery model.

The feature analyst plays a central role in shaping specifications with AI before development begins. QA engineers generate tests from acceptance criteria instead of writing them after development. Engineering oversight ensures that AI-generated output meets enterprise standards, particularly where governance and security requirements are strict.

This is what separates AI-native delivery from AI-enhanced development. In many cases, AI-enhanced approaches add tooling to existing processes without changing how work flows through the team. AI-native delivery changes the delivery model itself.

DVT’s AI Build Team model follows this approach. It is a compact delivery unit that brings together backend and frontend engineers, a QA engineer and a feature analyst, supported by engineering oversight that governs the use of AI across the lifecycle.

What this means for organisations

In practice, the model applies across different enterprise environments.

In organisations building condition monitoring systems, the focus is on translating operational requirements into precise specifications that AI systems can interpret reliably. Design is validated before development begins and a full record of decisions is retained for future use.

In environments with complex legacy systems, an early step is often reconstructing documentation from existing codebases. This creates a baseline understanding of systems where institutional knowledge may otherwise sit with a small number of long-serving employees.

In product and platform development, particularly where scheduling, planning or optimisation tools are involved, the main risk is unclear requirements. Systems are built against incomplete or shifting expectations, which leads to rework and stalled delivery. A specification-led approach reduces this risk by improving clarity upfront.

Building this capability in-house is a long-term effort. The required skills in AI-native delivery, context engineering and modern engineering practices are still scarce and highly competitive globally. For many organisations, partnering with a delivery specialist is the more practical route.

For South African organisations, local delivery capability remains important. Factors such as load-shedding resilience, POPIA compliance and B-BBEE requirements shape how systems are designed, built and operated. These are part of delivery reality, not secondary considerations.

Final thoughts

For many CIOs and CTOs, the question is no longer which AI tools to adopt. It is whether current delivery approaches consistently turn investment into working, maintainable systems.

In many organisations, a gap remains between spend and outcome. Projects run late, systems are difficult to maintain and knowledge is not consistently captured in a reusable form.

Closing that gap requires more than new tools or additional developers. It requires a shift in how software is built, with clearer specifications, earlier validation, automated testing and structured knowledge capture throughout the lifecycle.

AI build teams are one approach to enabling that shift, combining experienced engineering capability with AI-assisted delivery practices that improve consistency and maintainability.