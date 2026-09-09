Solar emerges as growing source of home fires

Fire Force and Discovery Insure urge homeowners to maintain solar systems.

Fires related to solar power installations now make up a quarter of all structural fires attended by Fire Force, reflecting the growing fire risk associated with the rapid expansion of residential solar systems in South Africa.

This is according to recent response data collected by Fire Force, a fire-response partnership between Discovery Insure and private firefighting and rescue service Fire Ops SA.

The report finds solar-related incidents now account for one in four structural fires attended by Fire Force.

Fire Ops SA and Discovery Insure point to ageing or faulty batteries, inverter faults, deteriorating wiring and electrical connections, and poor installation as key risks.

The increase comes as the number of South African households with solar systems continues to rise.

According to Statistics South Africa’s 2025 General Household Survey, about 675 000 homes now have a solar system, an 86% increase over three years.

De Wet Engelbrecht, CEO and deputy fire chief of Fire Ops SA, said the organisation has seen a sharp increase in solar-related structural fires over the past two years. “A quarter of all structural fires we respond to are linked to solar systems.”

The growing number of installations also means more systems are beginning to age, particularly those installed during periods of severe load-shedding.

Saqib Hossain, head of technical marketing at Discovery Insure, said homeowners need to recognise that solar systems require ongoing maintenance rather than being treated as once-off installations.

“A solar system isn’t something that you install and forget about,” he notes. “Many of these were installed at the height of load-shedding, and as these systems age, components need to be maintained and replaced where necessary to reduce fire risk.”

Fires can originate from several components of a residential solar installation, including faulty batteries, inverter faults, loose or deteriorating wiring and electrical connections, as well as poor installation, added Hossain.

Lithium-ion batteries present a particular risk as they age, or when they are not replaced according to manufacturers’ guidance.

A battery can enter a process known as thermal runaway, in which a rapid, self- sustaining rise in temperature can trigger an intense fire and cause neighbouring cells to overheat.

Fire Force, launched in 2022, says it responds to around four fires per week across Johannesburg, which works out to roughly 200 to 210 fires a year.

A South African study by the Association for Renewable Energy Practitioners, which surveyed 850 solar-PV practitioners, found that 15% had been called out to fire-damage incidents, and of those respondents, 88% identified poor installation practices as the root cause of the fire.

The report also found several cases involving bad and loose connections, inadequate AC protection and incorrect wire sizing.

Solar installations can pose fire risks when batteries, inverters and wiring deteriorate or systems are poorly installed, Fire Force warns.

Lithium-ion fires difficult to contain

During a live demonstration yesterday in Modderfontein, Gauteng, Fire Ops SA deliberately triggered thermal runaway in a lithium-ion battery to demonstrate how rapidly these fires can escalate.

Engelbrecht showed what happens when a lithium-ion battery enters thermal runaway. “Lithium-ion battery fires behave differently from conventional household fires. Thermal runaway can cause intense heat, toxic gases and the potential for fire to reignite even after it appears to have been contained.

“Home-owners shouldn’t attempt to manage a lithium-ion battery fire themselves. These fires require specialist knowledge and equipment. The priority should be getting to safety and getting professional help as quickly as possible,” said Engelbrecht.

He noted that the initial minutes after a fire starts can be critical in preventing it from spreading through a home.

“The first 15 to 20 minutes are critical. They [specialists] can determine whether a fire is contained or spreads into other parts of the home, including the roof, where additional combustible materials can cause the fire to escalate rapidly.”

Compliance vs maintenance

The organisations say having a Certificate of Compliance when a solar installation is completed does not remove the need for ongoing inspections and maintenance.

This was illustrated by the experience of a Discovery Insure client, identified as David, whose family was at home when his daughter heard the smoke alarm activate.

An inverter fault had caused a fire, with flames from the distribution board almost reaching the ceiling.

David managed to use a fire extinguisher on the distribution board, but remained uncertain whether the fire had been completely extinguished, so fire services were called.

Although the solar system had been installed several years earlier and had a valid Certificate of Compliance, a post-fire inspection found serious faults.

Engelbrecht said homeowners should regard solar installations as electrical infrastructure that requires continued attention.

“A home solar system is effectively a small power station on your property. It needs to be installed properly, but it also needs to be inspected and maintained throughout its life. A Certificate of Compliance at installation doesn’t mean you can forget about the system for the next five or 10 years.”

Reducing the risk

Fire Ops SA recommends that homeowners have solar systems inspected and serviced at least annually, including the wiring, connections, batteries and inverter.

Homeowners should also monitor for warning signs, such as swollen batteries, excessive heat, unusual smells or noises, error messages and unexplained system faults.

Batteries and inverters should be installed in suitable, adequately ventilated locations and, where possible, away from vehicles, fuel and other combustible materials.

The organisations also advise homeowners to plan for the eventual replacement of batteries, inverters and other components rather than waiting for equipment to fail.

Early detection is another key part of reducing the potential impact of a solar-related fire. Smoke detectors installed near solar equipment can alert occupants to a developing fire and, where connected to professional emergency response, can help ensure assistance is dispatched quickly.

“South Africans moved incredibly quickly to make their homes more energy-resilient. Now we need to make sure those systems remain safe as they age,” noted Hossain. “Regular maintenance and early detection can make all the difference.”

The solar industry is not yet fully regulated in SA, according to the study. Homeowners are therefore advised to use installers with recognised industry accreditations, including registration with the South African Photovoltaic Industry Association or PV Green Card certification.