Solar experts pivot from backup power to grid resilience

Smart management and design efficiency are the keys to surviving persistent load-shedding. (Image: 123rf.com)

Industry leaders at Solar & Storage Live Africa 2026 have called for a fundamental shift in SA’s energy strategy , arguing that sustainable energy security requires moving away from isolated "backup islands" towards integrated, efficient microgrids.

Speaking during a high-level panel at the Gallagher Convention Centre, experts from the property, mining and electrical sectors emphasised that while hardware is essential, smart management and design efficiency are the true keys to surviving persistent load-shedding.

The session, moderated by Sula Ntsaluba, director at Grenex, explored how diverse industries are re-engineering solar infrastructure to maintain operational continuity in an increasingly volatile energy landscape.

Matthew Whalley, MD of Green Living at Balwin Properties, challenged the conventional focus on battery capacity. He argued that true resilience begins with minimising initial demand on the grid through aggressive efficiency and smart load management.

"It’s not about giving yourself backup so you have power when no one else does," Whalley said. "It’s designing it so that you’re not causing the grid to be overloaded and therefore needing to cut the load."

For Balwin, this strategy involves optimising building efficiency first, followed by load curtailment programmes, and finally adding solar PV systems to reduce net draw from the national utility. Whalley noted that this "right-way" approach creates a lower-risk product more attractive to financial institutions.

The stakes of energy security shift from convenience to survival in the mining sector. Nikash Rughubir, executive head of energy at Ndalamo Resources, detailed the "operational insurance" required for coal mines in Mpumalanga, where power trips pose significant safety risks to underground ventilation and communication systems.

Rughubir explained that Ndalamo utilises a sophisticated "tribrid" or "quadrid" approach to protect critical assets. This tiered strategy prioritises life-safety nodes such as lighting and ventilation with dedicated battery storage, while essential processing plants and non-essential offices are supported through hybridised solutions.

"For us, it’s not just about green energy; it’s about how we apply energy security to keep our business operating," Rughubir said. He added that unique environmental challenges, such as coal dust fallout, can slash solar yields by 30%, necessitating the use of artificial intelligence to optimise system performance.

Lerato Ramushu, director of Ngwanalaka Group Holdings, reinforced the need for technical precision in the residential sector. She noted that many existing installations fail because they lack proper load analysis or battery sizing for the "historical context" of SA's outages.

"Designing is more of designing for peace of mind," Ramushu said. She emphasised that a successful system must be tailored to a client's specific lifestyle, with batteries sized for 12 to 15 hours' duration and solar capacity high enough to recharge rapidly during winter or overcast conditions.

The panel collectively addressed the "affordability crisis" facing the average South African household. To bridge the gap, experts highlighted a shift towards centralised, distributed shared systems within residential complexes.This model allows multiple households to benefit from the diversity of their energy usage profiles, significantly lowering the per-household cost compared to individual installations.

Ramushu also pointed to the rise of flexible financing, such as pay-as-you-go models and leasing, as essential tools for low-income communities.

The discussion concluded with a consensus that the future of South African energy lies in the marriage of hardware and smart software. As Rughubir noted: "An electron saved is far greater than an electron created."

Ultimately, the transition to a load-shedding-proof future will depend on whether the industry can move beyond individual household solutions towards a broader, microgrid-based architecture, where efficiency, AI-driven management and shared resources create a more stable national energy ecosystem.