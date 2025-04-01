Solar registration fees remain zero for most residents

Businesses and households with embedded generation systems of less than 100KVA (including solar PV systems) are required to register with Eskom.

Eskom has launched a campaign to help residential owners of small-scale embedded generation (SSEG) systems, including photovoltaic (PV) installation systems, continue to become compliant with National Energy Regulator of SA (NERSA) regulations that require all owners in Eskom supplied areas to register with Eskom.

Recent reports emerged that the power utility was clamping down and imposing penalties on residents who have not registered their solar installations.

This, as solar energy has emerged as a popular option for many South African households and businesses looking to secure their energy supply, reduce costs and contribute to environmental sustainability.

The utility says owners of these SSEG systems in non-Eskom supplied areas are required by NERSA to register these systems with their local municipality.

It explains that the typical size for most residential PV installations is up to 16kVA. Non-residential SSEG systems, typically larger scale installations for industrial usage, above 50kVA, attract a different fee structure.

According to Eskom, once registered, customers will be converted to the Homeflex tariff. The SSEG and non-SSEG residential customers will pay the same fixed charges, it states.

Eskom’s Homeflex tariff is a time-of-use tariff designed for residential customers, especially those with rooftop solar and battery storage, encouraging them to shift energy consumption to off-peak hours and sell excess power back to the grid.

The company adds that SSEG residential customers can also start benefiting from Homeflex tariff credits for energy exports.

“Across the world, with more and more solar PV systems pushing energy onto the grid, the safety of the grid has become a critical focus for both performance and the safety of the employees working on it,” says the state-owned company.

“Since March 2023, Eskom has not charged households with solar PV installations of up to 50kVA for registration fees, installation and sign-off and for the smart meter. In fact, these customers have been exempted from connection charges and tariff conversion fees, which typically cover costs such as quotations, physical connections and meter installations. These exemptions will remain in place for eligible households until March 2026, including those who have not yet installed PV systems.”

Furthermore, Eskom points out it will continue to apply the previous year’s connection charges for non-residential SSEGs, ensuring ongoing cost savings.

“To highlight these savings, from 1 April 2025 to 31 March 2026, households with SSEG systems rated at 16kVA – the typical size for most PV installations – attract zero fees and could save up to R9 132 due to Eskom's exemption from connection fees. In addition to these savings, households will continue to receive credits for exporting energy to the Eskom grid under the NERSA-approved Homeflex tariff, providing further financial benefits.”

In accordance with NERSA regulations, businesses and households with embedded generation systems of less than 100KVA (including solar PV systems) are required to register with Eskom, even if they do not export power to the grid.

However, customers who are fully off-grid and not connected to Eskom’s network are not required to register but must provide proof that their systems operate independently of Eskom’s supply.

“As a responsible licensed electricity distributor, Eskom ensures all connections, whether for energy consumption or generation, comply with the necessary codes, standards and guidelines established by NERSA,” says the utility.

“These standards are vital for ensuring network security, safeguarding field personnel and protecting the public.

“Once registered, households will benefit from approved Homeflex tariff credits for energy exports, while only paying R368 per month in fixed charges. These charges help cover the costs for backup services, export services and administration. We reiterate that SSEG and non-SSEG customers will pay the same fixed charges.”

Click here for more details.