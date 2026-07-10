SolarWinds World Tour Nairobi: Driving partner growth and AI-powered observability in East Africa

On 20 May 2026, ATS Network Management, in partnership with SolarWinds, successfully hosted the SolarWinds World Tour – Partner Session at the prestigious Sarova Stanley Hotel in Nairobi.

The event delivered a full-house experience, bringing together partners from across East Africa for an engaging day of insights, innovation and collaboration. From thought-provoking sessions to networking over dinner and a celebratory partner awards ceremony, the event reinforced a shared commitment to growth and innovation in the region.

A strong partner turnout and engagement

We were thrilled to welcome a packed room of partners and industry professionals, highlighting the growing demand for modern IT observability and AI-driven solutions across East Africa.

The event created an ideal platform for partners to:

Connect with SolarWinds leadership and technical experts.

Explore new growth opportunities.

Deepen their understanding of SolarWinds’ evolving portfolio.

Spotlight on innovation: From automation to agentic AI

A major focus of the event was the introduction and deep dive into SolarWinds SW1, the company’s new agentic AI-powered observability solution.

Building on what was previously shared ahead of the event, attendees got a closer look at how SW1 is transforming IT operations by:

Moving organisations from reactive monitoring to proactive and predictive resilience.

Leveraging AI-driven insights and automation.

Simplifying complex hybrid environments through intelligent correlation and natural language explanations.

The session on “From automation to agentic AI: SW1 agentic AI architecture” generated significant interest, reinforcing the excitement around how AI is reshaping IT operations.

Enabling partner success

The event also placed strong emphasis on empowering partners to grow and succeed with SolarWinds.

Key sessions included:

Built to win together

The next chapter of SolarWinds partner success

2026 partner enablement

Enabling partner success: Skills, certifications and growth

Positioning SolarWinds – stay on target

These sessions provided actionable strategies on:

Strengthening technical capabilities.

Expanding service offerings.

Positioning SolarWinds solutions effectively in the market.

The message was clear: partner success is central to SolarWinds’ growth strategy in the region.

Expert voices and industry leadership

The event featured an impressive lineup of speakers, including:

Abdul Rehman – Regional Sales Director, SolarWinds

– Regional Sales Director, SolarWinds Glenn Lazarus – CEO, ATS Network Management

– CEO, ATS Network Management Hassan Mohammed – Solutions Architect

– Solutions Architect Prineel Padayachy – CTO, ATS Network Management

– CTO, ATS Network Management Shaifali Saini – Senior Solutions Engineer

– Senior Solutions Engineer Sheetal Kalra – Channel Account Manager

Their combined expertise provided both strategic vision and practical insights, ensuring that partners left with valuable knowledge they can immediately apply.

Celebrating excellence: Partner Awards

A highlight of the evening was the Partner Awards ceremony, recognising outstanding achievements across the East African partner ecosystem.

Congratulations to the winners:

East African Regional Growth Partner Award

SasaIT

East African Partner of the Year

Eastra Solutions

Emerging East African Partner of the Year

Softnet Technologies

These awards celebrate the innovation, commitment and success of partners that continue to drive value for customers across the region.

SolarWinds meeting at Sarova Stanley.

SolarWinds meeting at Sarova Stanley.

SolarWinds meeting at Sarova Stanley.

Strengthening the partner ecosystem

The Nairobi event reaffirmed the strong momentum behind SolarWinds and ATS Network Management’s mission to support partners in navigating an increasingly complex IT landscape.

With solutions like SW1 leading the shift to AI-driven observability, partners are better equipped to:

Deliver enhanced operational resilience.

Provide proactive, value-driven services.

Become trusted advisors to their customers.

Looking ahead

The success of the SolarWinds World Tour Nairobi Partner Session marks another important step in strengthening the East African partner ecosystem.

As organisations continue to embrace hybrid IT environments and AI-driven innovation, ATS Network Management and SolarWinds remain committed to:

Enabling partner growth.

Driving digital transformation.

Delivering cutting-edge observability solutions.

SolarWinds meeting at Sarova Stanley.

Thank you to all our partners who joined us in Nairobi — we look forward to continuing this journey together.

Hamid Aboo

Technical & Marketing

ATS Network Management

View blog on ATS: https://ats.co.za/2026/06/01/kenya-wt/