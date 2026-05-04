Solid8 highlights innovative identity, actionability, AI intelligence solutions at ITWeb Security Summit 2026

Simone Santana, Managing Director, Solid8 Technologies. (Image: Solid8 Technologies)

The ITWeb Security Summit 2026 scheduled to take place in Cape Town on 26 May and Johannesburg on 2 and 3 June, will see leading South African cyber security distributor Solid8 Technologies partnering with global vendors to showcase innovative identity, actionability and AI intelligence solutions.

Solid8, in collaboration with global vendor partners, will participate at both the Cape Town and Johannesburg summit events.

Solid8 MD Simone Santana says the cyber security distributor will use this year’s ITWeb Security Summit to give South Africa’s cyber security community a first look at two groundbreaking new solutions and some world-class, niche solutions. Solid8 will also bring three renowned security thought leaders to South Africa to speak at the event.

Santana says: “We have two main focus areas at this year’s Security Summit; one is our identity and fraud prevention booth, with three of our vendors – Semperis, Ping Identity and Saviynt. The other focuses on actionability and AI intelligence, in partnership with our vendors RedRok, Anomali, AlgoSec and Axonius.”

Santana believes the advent of agentic AI and the management of non-human identities will be a hot topic at this year’s summit, so the Solid8 identity booth will highlight complementary solutions in this space. "With Semperis, Ping and Saviynt, we are covering the breadth of the identity landscape. Saviynt talks to who has access to what, including to the agentic identities or non-human identities. With Semperis, we address Active Directory resilience, and with Ping, we are tackling workforce and third-party management,” she says.

Rob Otto, Senior principal sales engineer at Ping Identity, will also speak on: ‘Stopping fraud before it starts: Identity intelligence meets AI’.

Solid8’s actionability and AI intelligence booth addresses the need for visibility and control over environments.

Santana says: “We will be introducing Axonius, considered a unicorn on the global stage, to the South African market at the ITWeb Security Summit. The Axonius asset intelligence platform takes organisations closer to the ideal state of the self-healing network, with continuous asset intelligence and true actionability. It’s what we've been talking about for years: having something that automatically both sees and can take precise action on everything.”

ITWeb Security Summit 2026 Now in its 21st year, ITWeb Security Summit is Africa’s premier cyber security event. Under the theme: “Redefining security in the face of AI-driven attacks, fragile supply chains and a global skills gap”, the 2026 summit will take place in Cape Town (25-26 May) and in Johannesburg (2-4 June). For more information or to register, visit www.itweb.co.za/securitysummit.

Solid8 will also showcase the RedRok Continuous Threat and Exposure Management Platform for the first time at the summit. She notes that this solution is also unique in that it is agentless and looks at the environment from the attacker’s perspective. “Every organisation that has suffered a significant breach shares one uncomfortable truth – hindsight always reveals the path the attacker took was evident all along. By combining advanced attack path simulation with human expertise, RedRok moves beyond traditional alerting – turning exposure data into real-world action. Its platform delivers unified visibility across external, internal, human and threat intelligence layers, while prioritising risk, based on business impact and ensuring remediation is executed, not just reported.”

“RedRok is well-suited to the South African market, both from a cost and scale perspective, and is an MSP-ready solution for partners wanting to offer an end-to-end CTEM service,” she says.

Another vendor on show is AlgoSec, which helps organisations address one of the biggest problems in this continuously moving landscape: being able to continuously remain compliant while visualising, understanding and prioritising with context. “AlgoSec manages policies based on what your applications need because that’s how your business runs, which is very different from simply auditing firewall rules,” Santana says.

Anomali will showcase its intelligence-native agentic SOC platform to accelerate detection, investigation and response. Mark Hassoun, technical director at Anomali, will also speak at the summit on the ROI of AI in cyber security.

Santana notes that Solid8 will also bring Glen Leonhard, Director of Key Management at Cryptomathic, to South Africa to deliver an international keynote on: ‘Why AI Is increasing cryptographic risk and why crypto agility is the strategic response’.

“This will be the fourth year we have participated in the ITWeb Security Summit. We see it as an ideal springboard for launching new additions to our portfolio. It's also where we can live our tagline: ‘Global solutions. Local touch.' So we bring the local touch and encourage the South African market attending the summit to come and see our booths and experience first-hand some of the best and newest cyber technology offerings in the world,” Santana concludes.

About Solid8 Technologies

Solid8 Technologies positions itself as a trusted South African cyber security distributor, bringing world-class, innovative security solutions to the southern African market. Through strong partnerships with global vendors, it delivers value-added solutions that empower its partner community. The company helps organisations solve complex security challenges and strengthen cyber resilience across key domains including threat intelligence, data security, identity, network and hybrid security, and OT security.

Global solutions. Local touch. Solid8 Technologies is #cyberfuturefit.

Contact: Solid8 Technologies

E-mail: info@solid8.co.za

About ITWeb Security Summit 2026

ITWeb Security Summit 2026 will be held at Century City Conference Centre, Cape Town on 26 May 2026 and at Sandton Convention Centre in Sandton, Johannesburg from 2-4 June 2026.

Themed: ‘Redefining security in the face of AI-driven attacks, fragile supply chains and a global skills gap’, the 21st annual edition of Security Summit will continue in its tradition of bringing leading international and local industry experts, analysts and end-users together to delve into the specific threats and opportunities facing African CISOs, security specialists, GRC professionals and anyone else who is responsible for securing their organisation from cyber attacks.

Register today. Visit here for Cape Town or here for Johannesburg.