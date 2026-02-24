Solid8 Technologies announces Ping distributorship

Solid8 Technologies teams up with Ping Identity.

Leading South African cyber security specialist, Solid8 Technologies, has partnered with Ping Identity, which positions itself as a global leader in identity software.

Simone Santana, Managing Director, Solid8 Technologies, says identity is at the core of every great digital experience and the key to digital transformation. “Ping enables and safeguards customer identity journeys around the world, enhancing their digital experience. Through continued development and thought leadership, Ping equips users with the right access at the right time – regardless of the channels used to connect. Ping solutions are built to support the scale, flexibility and resiliency required by enterprise-level IT teams. With 99.99% uptime and over 3 billion identities under management, Ping is the only identity vendor that’s proven to scale, perform and secure large enterprises and its customers,” says Santana.

Harold van Graan, Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), Solid8 Technologies, says the company was founded in 2017 with a bold go-to-market strategy, which is to bring true value-based cyber security distribution to the African continent. “We don’t just move products – we enable secure digital transformation through carefully curated technologies, consultative engagement. Our channel-driven model is designed to unlock long-term success for our partners and customers. This latest partnership with a global pioneer in cyber identity technology development is a perfect fit for our vision and mission,” he adds.

Chris Johnson, Channel and Alliance Director, MEA & CEE – Ping Identity, says: “We’re excited to extend our presence in South Africa with our new distributor, Solid8. Their extensive regional expertise and deep relationships in the local IT ecosystem make them an ideal distributor to help meet the regions identity needs. Together, we look forward to enabling organisations to strengthen their identity security strategies while delivering seamless, trusted digital experiences,” he concludes.