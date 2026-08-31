Solid8 Technologies highlights how AlgoSec Horizon secures AI environments at enterprise level

Simone Santana, MD of Solid8 Technologies and Regional Sales Director of AlgoSec.

AlgoSec, which positions itself as a global cyber security leader, has recently launched its AI-powered Horizon platform to help enterprises improve visibility, remediate risk and streamline security change automation while maintaining security and compliance across multicloud hybrid environments. This is according to Solid8 Technologies, AlgoSec’s sole distributor in the southern Africa region.

“AlgoSec supports businesses in their drive to treat third-party connections as explicit application dependencies rather than allowing them to remain hidden within broad firewall or cloud access policies,” says Simone Santana, regional sales director at AlgoSec. She confirms that by applying structured approval, risk assessment and validation processes, organisations can maintain better control over how AI services interact with external systems.

“AlgoSec’s strategic methodology helps businesses to understand how applications communicate as it identifies excessive access and governs connectivity changes through controlled processes. This approach provides security and network teams with the context needed to understand what is exposed, what matters most, what needs to change and whether that change can be made safely,” Santana adds.

Enabling innovation without losing control

“AI security cannot become a barrier to innovation. Development and application teams must deploy new models, integrations and services quickly. At the same time, security teams need to ensure that connectivity changes do not introduce unacceptable risk.

“Manual firewall analysis and fragmented approval processes are unlikely to keep pace with the speed of AI development. AlgoSec Horizon helps to securely automate the connectivity change process, including planning, risk analysis, implementation and validation. This allows organisations to support AI initiatives while maintaining governance, compliance and operational consistency. The end result is a more balanced approach where AI teams can move quickly, while security and infrastructure teams retain visibility and control – which is, of course, crucial.”

A complementary layer of AI security

Santana emphasises connectivity governance is only one part of a comprehensive AI security strategy. “Organisations still require identity controls, data protection, model guardrails, prompt-injection defences, API security and monitoring. AlgoSec Horizon does not replace these technologies; rather, it provides a critical complementary layer. Identity controls determine who or what the AI agent is. Model-level controls influence how it behaves. AlgoSec Horizon governs which systems it can reach and helps contain the impact, if it behaves unexpectedly. As enterprises continue to expand their use of AI, this distinction will become increasingly important.

“Organisations adopting AI successfully will not be the ones that avoid risk entirely; they will be the ones who understand where the risk lies and respond to it by implementing appropriate guardrails that serve to maintain control as their environments evolve,” Santana concludes.