Solid8 Technologies highlights risks associated with cyber security complacency

Simone Santana, Managing Director, Solid8 Technologies. (Image: Solid8 Technologies)

According to Solid8 Technologies, when it comes to cyber security, doing nothing is not a neutral position but is fraught with risks.

“Complacency, which is usually accompanied by lack of awareness of the cyber security dangers or deficiencies within an organisation, or worse – denial – is a dangerous stance for any business to take. An attitude of it only happens to others won’t cut it in the face of reputational damage, possible operational closure, loss of essential customer data, and all this can be followed by substantial fines,” says Simone Santana, Managing Director at Solid8 Technologies.

Santana emphasises that in cyber security, urgency is often driven by incident. “A breach, failed audit or a critical vulnerability will quickly mobilise attention, free up budget and spur executives into action. In contrast, environments that appear stable tend to foster a different response – delay and even downright complacency.

"In these instances, projects are deferred, investments reprioritised and decisions are postponed in favour of maintaining the status quo,” she notes.

She says on the surface, this can appear to be a measured and pragmatic approach. “However, in reality, it often reflects a fundamental misunderstanding of risk behaviours in modern environments,” she adds.

A moving threat landscape

Santana says organisations today operate within dynamic, interconnected environments where change is constant, applications evolve, infrastructure becomes more distributed and access pathways multiply across cloud, on-premises and hybrid architectures.

“At the same time, threat actors are not static. They continuously adapt, leveraging automation, intelligence and increasingly sophisticated techniques to exploit weaknesses that are often already present, but not yet visible. In this context, risk does not remain fixed, it expands. A business that does not actively improve its visibility, control and response capabilities, is, by default, increasing its exposure.”

The hidden cost of inaction

She confirms the cost of doing nothing in cyber security is often not immediate or obvious. “It does not appear as a line item, that is not easily identified in advance. Instead, it manifests gradually across a company. Security teams become reliant on manual processes to manage increasingly complex environments. Change cycles slow, creating friction between security and the business. Moreover, visibility gaps persist, leaving unknown access paths and misconfigurations unaddressed. These are not theoretical risks – they are often the exact conditions exploited in real-world attacks.”

She highlights that in these circumstances, compliance becomes reactive rather than continuous. Audit findings are addressed in cycles, rather than prevented through sustained control. Perhaps most critically, resilience is assumed rather than validated – a dangerous and potentially damaging assumption to make.

From stability to exposure

Santana says many organisations equate the absence of incidents with the presence of security; however, the absence of visible failure does not indicate a controlled environment. “More often, it reflects a lack of detection. When action is delayed, small inefficiencies and minor exposures accumulate. Over time, these create systemic weaknesses. The tipping point rarely arrives gradually; it is usually triggered by an event such as:

A ransomware incident that spreads faster than anticipated.

A misconfiguration that exposes critical systems.

A breakdown in access governance that goes unnoticed until it is exploited.

At this stage, organisations are no longer strengthening resilience – they are merely responding under pressure.”

The legacy of deferred decisions

“The cyber security industry has seen repeated examples of what happens when strategic decisions are postponed. Organisations continue to rely on legacy platforms that no longer align with their operating environments. Visibility becomes fragmented, control becomes inconsistent. Also, when those platforms fail – whether through obsolescence, vendor instability or lack of capability, the resulting disruption is significant.

“Remember, the cost is not limited to replacement, it also extends to rework, revalidation and the restoration of trust in systems that were assumed to be secure. Above all, these are not isolated incidents but are rather predictable outcomes of prolonged inaction,” she says.

Reframing cyber investment – cost is the elephant in the room

“The conversation around cyber security investment often centres on cost. Yet this perspective is incomplete. A more meaningful question is not whether an organisation can afford to invest in resilience, but whether it can afford not to do so.

"In an environment where threats are evolving and infrastructure is continuously changing, standing still is not a strategy, it is effectively exposing a business to risk.

"Investment in cyber resilience is not simply about preventing incidents. It is about maintaining alignment between the company’s security posture and the reality of its operating environment.”

A leadership responsibility

Santana confirms cyber resilience is not achieved through tools alone. “It requires deliberate, sustained decision-making at a leadership level and includes recognising that:

Risk increases in the absence of action.

Visibility gaps are not static – they grow.

Delayed decisions often result in constrained options later.”

She notes the cost of doing nothing is not always visible in the short term, but it is cumulative and ultimately unavoidable. In cyber security, time is not a passive variable, environments change, threats evolve and complexity increases. “Organisations demonstrating resilience are not the ones that avoid disruption entirely, but are rather those that act early, adapt continuously and recognise that the cost of doing nothing is, in many cases, the highest cost of all,” Santana concludes.