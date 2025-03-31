Solid8 Technologies partners with AlgoSec to ensure customer continuity following unexpected Skybox Security closure

Solid8 Technologies and AlgoSec join forces.

Solid8 Technologies, which positions itself as a leading distributor of security solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with AlgoSec following the unexpected shutdown of Skybox Security operations.

Unexpected market disruption leaves customers vulnerable

The security policy management market was thrown into disarray when Skybox Security abruptly ceased operations in February, leaving customers without support and partners scrambling to maintain service continuity. The circumstances surrounding the closure shocked industry observers, particularly after competitor Tufin acquired Skybox's intellectual property without plans for integration or customer support for existing Skybox customers.

"We were absolutely shocked when this happened. It left us with a significant gap in our ability to provide continuity to partners and customers, and frankly, we were all reeling from the news," said Simone Santana, CEO of Solid8 Technologies. "Many of our partners lost contracts that were based on managed services around Skybox's technology overnight. We were compelled to find an alternative and move fast while still trying to process what had happened."

The situation was further complicated when Tufin publicly distanced itself from any responsibility towards existing Skybox customers, stating they had only purchased intellectual property and were not responsible for the company's closure. While this may be true, this left countless enterprises without support for critical security infrastructure and no clear communication.

Rapid response to market crisis

Faced with this unprecedented disruption, Solid8 Technologies immediately initiated discussions with AlgoSec, a respected leader in security policy management for over two decades. AlgoSec responded swiftly, fast-tracking an agreement that prioritises existing Skybox customers and appoints Solid8 as the in-region integrated arm of AlgoSec.

"Our shared interest in this region and our customers is what compelled us to align fully with AlgoSec," continued Santana. "Their willingness to support customers and partners as we transition into this realm and to make it as painless as possible – while navigating this chaos – demonstrates their commitment to the market."

Technology advantages for customers in transition

The partnership comes with significant technical advantages for organisations transitioning from Skybox. While both platforms address security policy management, AlgoSec offers several distinct advantages:

Application-centric approach: Unlike Skybox's network-focused model, AlgoSec's application-centric solution provides deeper visibility into how security policies affect business applications, allowing for more business-aligned security decisions.

Seamless cloud integration: AlgoSec's native cloud security posture management capabilities offer superior multicloud support compared to Skybox's primarily on-premises architecture.

Automation capabilities: AlgoSec's mature automation framework enables more comprehensive policy implementation and change management across diverse environments.

Continuous compliance: AlgoSec's real-time compliance monitoring and remediation recommendations help organisations maintain regulatory alignment with minimal manual intervention.

Importantly, AlgoSec stands out as the only vendor in this space that offers a money-back guarantee. "Given the uncertainty caused by Skybox's collapse, customers are understandably hesitant about making another transition," noted Marc-Henri Guy, VP EMEA of AlgoSec. "AlgoSec's confidence in its technology, backed by a money-back guarantee, is a game-changer. It reassures businesses that they're making a secure investment in a trusted solution. We're incredibly enthusiastic about joining forces with the Solid8 team, whose expertise and regional presence will be invaluable as we support customers through this transition and beyond."

With AlgoSec’s Security Policy Management suite, customers now have a future-proof solution that aligns with their security strategies while minimising disruptions. Solid8 is committed to ensuring that partners and customers in the region can navigate this transition with minimal impact, backed by a trusted, long-term technology partner.

Customer support during transition

Under the new distribution agreement, Solid8 Technologies has secured an arrangement that ensures customers can transition to AlgoSec's platform with minimal financial impact while maintaining continuity of service.

Solid8 will continue providing the same comprehensive services that customers have come to expect, including regional marketing, sales, technical support, onboarding and training.

"While this market disruption has been challenging for everyone involved, we're confident that our partnership with AlgoSec represents not just a replacement solution, but a significant upgrade path for customers affected by Skybox's closure," concluded Santana.