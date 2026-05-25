Solid8 Technologies showcases latest developments in actionability and AI at ITWeb Security Summit

Harold van Graan, chief revenue officer, Solid8 Technologies.

The ITWeb Security Summit 2026, scheduled to take place in Cape Town on 26 May and Johannesburg 2 and 3 June, will see leading South African cyber security distributor Solid8 Technologies partnering with global vendors to showcase innovative identity, actionability and AI solutions.

Gartner defines actionability as the ability of an organisation to translate AI and insights into concrete, measurable business outcomes. The global research guru emphasises that moving from "demonstration" to "production" requires balancing AI technology readiness with human readiness.

ITWeb Security Summit 2026 Now in its 21st year, ITWeb Security Summit is Africa’s premier cyber security event. Under the theme: “Redefining security in the face of AI-driven attacks, fragile supply chains and a global skills gap”, the 2026 summit will take place in Cape Town (25-26 May) and in Johannesburg (2-4 June). For more information or to register, visit www.itweb.co.za/securitysummit.

Harold van Graan, Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), Solid8 Technologies, says the company’s actionability and AI booth at the Johannesburg summit will present delegates with a must-visit opportunity to discover the latest developments in this market. Van Graan says the vendors who will be on hand to discuss the latest developments in this arena include the following:

Anomali: Anomali is a next-generation SIEM designed for the speed, scale and sophistication of modern security operations. Migrate in just 90 days and gain a powerful, AI-embedded platform that helps your team detect, investigate, respond to and remediate threats – faster and more cost-effectively than ever before.

Anomali is a next-generation SIEM designed for the speed, scale and sophistication of modern security operations. Migrate in just 90 days and gain a powerful, AI-embedded platform that helps your team detect, investigate, respond to and remediate threats – faster and more cost-effectively than ever before. With embedded generative AI, Anomali slashes threat research time from hours to seconds, enhances analyst capabilities and tackles the cyber security skills gap head-on. Security teams report 50%+ time savings when investigating newly reported global threats. Anomali assists businesses to break free from outdated limitations.

AlgoSec : A leading provider of network security management solutions, specialising in automating and optimising security for hybrid and multicloud environments. With a focus on streamlining security policy management, firewall auditing and compliance, AlgoSec helps businesses ensure seamless and secure application connectivity across their entire infrastructure. Their advanced solutions offer real-time risk analysis, automated policy enforcement and comprehensive compliance management, empowering organisations to safeguard their networks with ease and efficiency. Trust AlgoSec to deliver fast, secure and compliant network environments with minimal manual effort, so you can focus on growing your business.

: A leading provider of network security management solutions, specialising in automating and optimising security for hybrid and multicloud environments. With a focus on streamlining security policy management, firewall auditing and compliance, AlgoSec helps businesses ensure seamless and secure application connectivity across their entire infrastructure. Their advanced solutions offer real-time risk analysis, automated policy enforcement and comprehensive compliance management, empowering organisations to safeguard their networks with ease and efficiency. Trust AlgoSec to deliver fast, secure and compliant network environments with minimal manual effort, so you can focus on growing your business. RedRok: An advanced, AI-driven continuous threat exposure management (CTEM) platform that provides comprehensive cyber security solutions for enterprises. Its services include threat intelligence, external and internal network reconnaissance and security awareness training to proactively identify and manage security risks.

An advanced, AI-driven continuous threat exposure management (CTEM) platform that provides comprehensive cyber security solutions for enterprises. Its services include threat intelligence, external and internal network reconnaissance and security awareness training to proactively identify and manage security risks. Axonius: Axonius is a cyber security software company that provides a platform for cyber asset attack surface management (CAASM) and SaaS management. Its primary function is to give organisations a single, comprehensive and continuously updated inventory of all their digital assets, including devices, identities, software, cloud instances and SaaS applications.

“The Security Summit presents an exciting opportunity for Solid8 to reveal the latest developments in this exciting and important market. We have the world-leading players on hand and ready to engage with SA business leaders on the latest developments in this sector,” concludes Van Graan.

About Solid8 Technologies

Solid8 Technologies is a trusted South African cyber security distributor, bringing world-class, innovative security solutions to the southern African market. Through strong partnerships with global vendors, Solid8 Technologies delivers value-added solutions that empower its partner community. Solid8 Technologies helps organisations solve complex security challenges and strengthen cyber resilience across key domains including threat intelligence, data security, identity, network and hybrid security, and OT security.

Global solutions. Local touch. We are #cyberfuturefit.

Contact: Solid8 Technologies

E: info@solid8.co.za

About ITWeb Security Summit 2026

ITWeb Security Summit 2026 will be held at Century City Conference Centre, Cape Town on 26 May 2026 and at Sandton Convention Centre in Sandton, Johannesburg from 2-4 June 2026.

Themed: ‘Redefining security in the face of AI-driven attacks, fragile supply chains and a global skills gap’, the 21st annual edition of Security Summit will continue in its tradition of bringing leading international and local industry experts, analysts and end-users together to delve into the specific threats and opportunities facing African CISOs, security specialists, GRC professionals and anyone else who is responsible for securing their organisation from cyber attacks.

Register today. Visit here for Cape Town or here for Johannesburg.