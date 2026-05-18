Solid8 Technologies showcases latest fraud detection solutions alongside global partner vendors at ITWeb Security Summit 2026

Patrick Devine, Data and Identity Security Business Development, Solid8 Technologies.

The ITWeb Security Summit 2026, scheduled to take place in Cape Town on 26 May and Johannesburg on 2 and 3 June, will see leading South African cyber security distributor Solid8 Technologies partnering with global vendors to showcase innovative identity, actionability and AI intelligence solutions.

Solid8, in collaboration with global vendor partners, will participate at both the Cape Town and Johannesburg summit events, where its Fraud Prevention Booth will present delegates with a must-visit opportunity to discover the latest developments in this market.

Patrick Devine, Data and Identity Security Business Development at Solid8 Technologies, says online fraud damages businesses and consumers alike. “Companies lose money through it and are forced to pass these losses/costs onto customers, and they also must take precautions to ensure every potential transaction is legitimate. That can place an unwelcome burden on consumers to prove they are not trying to commit fraud,” confirms Devine.

He notes the following vendors will be on hand with the Solid8 team to reveal the latest technologies available in the ongoing fraud prevention battle:

Saviynt: Is the number one converged identity platform that enables enterprise modernisation by safeguarding identities and guaranteeing trust with just-in-time provisioning, significantly reducing the attack surface, according to Solid8. Saviynt’s industry-leading cloud solutions govern every identity with precision in a hybrid multicloud world – solving the toughest security and compliance requirements in record time. Saviynt enables deployment of identity governance, granular application access and privileged access in a single cohesive platform.

Semperis: A global leader, recognised by Gartner, Forrester and Microsoft for its innovation, Semperis is trusted by enterprises worldwide across industries such as financial services, healthcare, telecoms and government. Its award-winning Active Directory Forest Recovery (ADFR) technology sets the standard for rapid restoration, giving organisations confidence that even in worst-case scenarios, identity systems can be restored securely and quickly. Semperis is dedicated to helping organisations secure their most critical assets: Active Directory (AD) and identity systems. Semperis provides a trusted shield that goes beyond detection, enabling rapid response and full recovery to keep businesses operational. At the core of Semperis’ platform is identity resilience: the ability to withstand, remediate and bounce back from attacks that threaten authentication and access. From ransomware to insider threats, Semperis empowers security and IT teams with unparalleled visibility into vulnerabilities, proactive protection against evolving threats and automated recovery capabilities that minimise downtime and business disruption.

A global leader, recognised by Gartner, Forrester and Microsoft for its innovation, Semperis is trusted by enterprises worldwide across industries such as financial services, healthcare, telecoms and government. Its award-winning Active Directory Forest Recovery (ADFR) technology sets the standard for rapid restoration, giving organisations confidence that even in worst-case scenarios, identity systems can be restored securely and quickly. Semperis is dedicated to helping organisations secure their most critical assets: Active Directory (AD) and identity systems. Semperis provides a trusted shield that goes beyond detection, enabling rapid response and full recovery to keep businesses operational. At the core of Semperis’ platform is identity resilience: the ability to withstand, remediate and bounce back from attacks that threaten authentication and access. From ransomware to insider threats, Semperis empowers security and IT teams with unparalleled visibility into vulnerabilities, proactive protection against evolving threats and automated recovery capabilities that minimise downtime and business disruption. Ping: Specialising in identity and access management (IAM) solutions for large enterprises, its platform helps organisations verify user identities and manage secure access to applications, APIs and data for employees, customers and partners, both on-premises and in cloud environments, reducing customer and identity fraud.

Additionally, Rob Otto, Ping Senior Principal Sales Engineer, will present a paper on 'Stopping Fraud Before it Starts'. “I will speak on the topic of identity intelligence meets artificial intelligence (AI),” says Otto. “Professionals across industries are in search of solutions to effectively prevent fraud while ensuring legitimate customers never feel the friction of fraud prevention.

ITWeb Security Summit 2026 Now in its 21st year, ITWeb Security Summit is Africa’s premier cyber security event. Under the theme: “Redefining security in the face of AI-driven attacks, fragile supply chains and a global skills gap”, the 2026 summit will take place in Cape Town (25-26 May) and in Johannesburg (2-4 June). For more information or to register, visit www.itweb.co.za/securitysummit.

"This requires combating account takeover, unauthorised access and new account fraud by integrating fraud prevention directly into the user journey. This often involves incorporating friction when and where it is needed by building adaptive user journeys that evaluate and act on risk signals at key points such as registration, login, profile management and transaction (either payment, check-out or subscription activation),” adds Otto.

Devine notes fraud is now a global industry that knows few or no barriers. “Due in part to the digitisation of businesses, fraud now offers endless opportunities to criminal elements. Organisations in all sectors no longer have the luxury of considering whether they should engage with the right partners and products to protect their interests – it has become a business-critical issue.”

About ITWeb Security Summit 2026

ITWeb Security Summit 2026 will be held at Century City Conference Centre, Cape Town on 26 May 2026 and at Sandton Convention Centre in Sandton, Johannesburg from 2-4 June 2026.

Themed: ‘Redefining security in the face of AI-driven attacks, fragile supply chains and a global skills gap’, the 21st annual edition of Security Summit will continue in its tradition of bringing leading international and local industry experts, analysts and end-users together to delve into the specific threats and opportunities facing African CISOs, security specialists, GRC professionals and anyone else who is responsible for securing their organisation from cyber attacks.

Register today. Visit here for Cape Town or here for Johannesburg.

About Solid8 Technologies

Solid8 Technologies is a trusted South African cyber security distributor, bringing world-class, innovative security solutions to the southern African market. Through strong partnerships with global vendors, Solid8 delivers value-added solutions that empower its partner community. Solid8 helps organisations solve complex security challenges and strengthen cyber resilience across key domains including threat intelligence, data security, identity, network and hybrid security, and OT security.

Global solutions. Local touch. We are #cyberfuturefit.

Contact: Solid8 Technologies

E: info@solid8.co.za