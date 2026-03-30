Solving youth unemployment: Impact in action.

South Africa does not need more conversations about youth unemployment. It needs solutions that integrate skills, industry and infrastructure.

For many years, the national focus on youth unemployment has followed a familiar cycle. Quarterly statistics are released, policy symposiums convene and reports are written, printed and archived. Yet despite the steady stream of analysis, far less attention is given to solutions that are already working.

While much of the public discourse remains focused on the scale of the problem, CAPACITI, the skills development arm of the UVU Africa Group, has spent the past several years demonstrating that the “unemployable” label often attached to South Africa’s youth reflects a failure of infrastructure rather than a lack of potential.

CAPACITI is not waiting for policy reform or future commitments. It is already operating a functioning and scalable intervention that has helped thousands of young people transition into the digital economy while simultaneously building a reliable talent pipeline for industry partners.

For funders, policymakers and companies seeking measurable impact, CAPACITI offers something increasingly rare in the development landscape: impact in action.

A model without borders: From urban to rural hubs

Fifteen years ago, CAPACITI’s solution began as a localised intervention in Cape Town, designed to bridge the gap between the city’s booming tech sector and the thousands of matriculants excluded from it. The goal was simple: provide industry-led training that treats professional competencies with the same rigour as technical skills, such as Python coding.

Through a funder-ready operational structure, CAPACITI’s Impact@Source model was deliberately designed to scale at pace. What began in the Western Cape has since been replicated to ensure it can thrive in bustling metros and underserved rural areas. Today, CAPACITI has matured into a national and regional footprint with fully operational hubs in Johannesburg, the Eastern Cape, Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal.

“We are no longer in the business of proving a concept,” says Nasheeta Du Toit, CAPACITI’s Head of Brand. “We are in the business of structured economic intervention. We have moved beyond the pilot phase to become a proven digital talent pipeline builder that aligns directly with where the global economy is going.”

The expansion has extended beyond South Africa’s borders. Through a partnership with Création Africa, CAPACITI has expanded its footprint into Lesotho and Malawi. The ambition is to create a cross-border ecosystem where a young person in a rural village has the same access to a global digital career as a graduate in Sandton.

This successful track record has opened doors for deeper impact through partnerships with organisations such as J.P. Morgan, the Michael & Susan Dell Foundation and the National Treasury’s Jobs Fund, demonstrating how locally tested solutions can inform regional development when they are designed for scale.

Building industry-ready digital talent

CAPACITI conducts specialised training for young people across the country in fields such as software development, data science, cloud computing and AI. Courses are designed alongside industry partners and delivered by professionals with direct sector experience, ensuring that candidates learn the technologies and workflows that employers use.

Workplace readiness training is a priority and includes communication, collaboration, problem-solving and adaptability; all these are embedded throughout the programmes. These skills often determine whether candidates succeed once they enter the workplace.

CAPACITI intentionally functions like a career incubator instead of a traditional training programme. This creates a smooth transition into the world of work for the previously unemployed.

“After I graduated from university, I realised that I was not fully prepared for the workplace and needed additional practical training,” says Koketso Motsikwe, a CAPACITI graduate. “Joining CAPACITI gave me the opportunity to start my career with the right support. The mentors and industry experts provide guidance that helps bridge the gap between education and employment.”

This integrated approach ensures that CAPACITI graduates enter the workforce prepared to perform technical roles while confidently navigating professional environments.

Learning through real world experience

A defining feature of CAPACITI’s model is its emphasis on practical experience. Candidates participate in project-based learning designed to simulate real industry scenarios. They work on collaborative assignments, solve real technology challenges and build professional portfolios that demonstrate their abilities.

Through partnerships with companies such as Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, Accenture, Sanlam, Old Mutual andJP Morgan Chase, Naspers Labs, Computacentre, CX Experts and some of the leading banks in South Africa, candidates also gain exposure to real industry environments through internships, placements and collaborative projects.

Employers benefit from this approach as well. Companies gain access to a pipeline of work-ready talent that has already demonstrated the ability to adapt, collaborate and contribute within professional environments.

A holistic approach to talent development

CAPACITI’s success is rooted in its holistic support system. Each candidate works with a talent development coach who provides guidance on career planning, professional development and performance feedback. Mentorship from industry professionals adds another layer of support, connecting candidates with practitioners who offer real world insight.

Equally important is the programme’s emphasis on emotional and mental well-being. Workshops on stress management, resilience and mindfulness help candidates navigate the pressures of intensive learning and career transitions. Many young people are balancing family responsibilities and economic uncertainty, making this support essential to long-term success.

Moving beyond the conversation

The era of talking about the problem is over. The era of scalable solutions has arrived.

South Africa does not need more conversations about unemployment. It needs solutions that integrate skills, industry and infrastructure. CAPACITI is already delivering that solution across provinces, across sectors and across borders.

For corporate partners, the value proposition is clear. Employers in South Africa have long struggled to find work-ready talent, often resorting to expensive international outsourcing. CAPACITI addresses this challenge by aligning training directly with industry demand.

By establishing hubs across multiple provinces, CAPACITI brings opportunities closer to communities historically excluded from the digital economy, strengthening local ecosystems while building a national talent pipeline.

As digital transformation accelerates across industries, the demand for skilled technology professionals continues to grow. CAPACITI’s model offers a powerful mechanism for connecting that demand with the untapped potential of Africa’s youth.

For organisations, funders and industry partners seeking scalable solutions with measurable impact, the opportunity is clear: invest in models that work. CAPACITI is ready to scale, collaborate and continue building Africa’s digital talent pipeline.

Connect with the team at talent@capaciti.org.za.