SonicWall launches local CSE POP in SA

SonicWall CSE now live in South Africa. (Image source: 123RF)

SonicWall has expanded its Cloud Secure Edge (CSE) network with a new point of presence (POP) in Johannesburg, allowing local administrators to tether traffic and egress IPs to specific locations to meet data residency and compliance needs.

Ian Parker, Executive Manager Partnerships and Technology at information security distributor LOOPHOLD, says the new POP will be one of over 50 global POPs delivering fast, secure zero trust network access (ZTNA). SonicWall notes that POPs are where enforcement happens: where identity is verified, device posture is evaluated and access decisions are made. The expansion is part of SonicWall's continued investment in CSE as a scalable, cloud-native ZTNA platform. Every new POP means automatic, seamless coverage for users in that region with no added hardware procurement, deployment projects or manual upgrades.

Parker says the local SonicWall CSE POP offers a number of benefits to local organisations, including lower latency and higher performance, and data sovereignty and compliance by keeping traffic localised. It also reduces the complexity of egress IP whitelisting; instead of allowing hundreds of IP addresses, IT teams only need to whitelist a small handful tethered to a specific country.

Parker says the new POP comes amid growing demand for managed security services that support ZTNA.

“Traditional and legacy VPNs are among the most frequently attacked vectors, so organisations of all sizes are looking to advanced ZTNA solutions that bolster their security posture,” he says.

SonicWall CSE is a cloud-delivered security service edge (SSE) and ZTNA platform that replaces legacy SSL VPNs by establishing encrypted, least-privileged access to private resources. Its VPN as a service intelligently routes remote and hybrid workers through the nearest global cloud POP, while its Dynamic Trust Scoring evaluates devices in real-time based on their security posture and grants or restricts access dynamically.

SonicWall Secure Internet Access (SIA), part of the CSE, combines Secure Web Gateway (SWG) and Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB). It delivers cloud-native security for internet-bound traffic, protecting users and data from malicious websites, phishing, ransomware and risky SaaS applications. It allows organisations to block web threats, identify shadow IT and enforce SaaS policies without routing all traffic through on-premises hardware.

SonicWall Secure Private Access provides a cloud-native approach to ensuring that every connection is trusted, every device is verified and every experience is seamless. With built-in two-factor authentication, intelligent routing and real-time policy enforcement, Secure Private Access empowers organisations to secure their workforces wherever they are.

“SonicWall was named a 'leader' and 'fast mover' in the 2026 GigaOm Radar for Enterprise Firewalls, with no other vendor matching its perfect scores across all categories in consecutive years. Independent analysis also demonstrates that SonicWall delivers the best price-to-performance ratio among tested vendors, significantly outpacing all competitors,” he says.

“SonicWall CSE is easy to adopt and delivers simple, secure zero-trust access to private and internet resources for employees and third parties, regardless of their location. It brings everything under one roof and is even simpler when managed by an MSP or MSSP, which makes it suitable for smaller businesses too,” Parker says.

For MSPs and MSSPs, the SonicPlatform is a centralised cyber security management hub that eliminates multi-console fatigue by providing a single-pane-of-glass view to monitor tenants, licences, devices and alerts.

To find out more, reach out to the local team by giving LOOPHOLD a call, or completing the callback form at: https://www.loophold.com/technology-partners/sonicwall/.