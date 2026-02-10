SonicWall MPSS and Managed XDR, delivered by LOOPHOLD, unlock new growth opportunities for African MSPs

SonicWall MPSS supports proactive security management through monthly firewall health checks and productivity reporting.

SonicWall’s Managed Protection Service Suite (MPSS) is now available in Africa through leading security distributor LOOPHOLD, creating new opportunities for managed service providers (MSPs) to scale their security offerings without expanding in-house resources.

SonicWall MPSS delivers continuous firewall monitoring, management and reporting through the SonicSentry Network Operations Centre (NOC). The service includes alerting, firmware upgrades, patch management, configuration changes, enhanced analytics and monthly firewall health checks – allowing MSPs to reduce operational overhead while improving service consistency.

MSPs adopting MPSS can further strengthen their security portfolios by integrating SonicWall’s SonicSentry Managed XDR (MXDR). The service delivers 24/7 security operations centre (SOC) monitoring and response, extending protection across network, cloud and endpoint environments. Although tightly integrated with SonicWall technologies, SonicSentry Managed XDR is vendor-agnostic, providing a central, single pane of glass for visibility and management across all deployed security tools.

SonicSentry Managed XDR is designed to “protect the protectors”, enabling MSPs and MSSPs to deliver enterprise-grade threat detection and response without the cost and complexity of building their own SOC. Acting as an extension of the MSP’s team, SonicSentry analysts conduct proactive threat hunting and respond immediately to active threats to mitigate attacks in progress. In 2024 alone, the SonicSentry SOC processed more than 76 000 security events.

According to Ian Parker, Executive Manager for Partnerships and Technology at LOOPHOLD, the combination of MPSS and Managed XDR addresses a critical challenge facing MSPs.

“Small and medium-sized businesses are increasingly targeted by cyber criminals, and many rely on MSPs for their entire IT and security environment,” Parker says. “The reality is that most MSPs are small businesses themselves. Building an NOC or SOC, selecting and integrating the right tools, and hiring skilled security professionals is both time-consuming and prohibitively expensive.

“By leveraging SonicWall’s proven NOC and SOC capabilities, MSPs gain immediate access to experienced security teams, proven workflows and mature processes – providing peace of mind for both service providers and their customers.”

Parker adds that the MPSS subscription, with the option to add Managed XDR, allows MSPs to scale their businesses without proportionally increasing headcount or operational costs.

SonicWall MPSS includes SonicSentry NOC services and firewall licensing, while MSPs can optionally add Managed XDR for Network, Cloud and Endpoint to create a comprehensive, end-to-end MXDR solution.

“For MSPs managing multiple SonicWall firewalls across customer environments, keeping up with alerts, licensing, firmware updates and reporting can quickly become overwhelming,” Parker explains. “MPSS ensures nothing is missed – from offline alerts to critical updates – while maintaining optimal firewall configurations.”

He notes that the service also frees MSP teams from time-consuming administrative tasks, enabling them to focus on delivering higher-value, customer-facing services.

MPSS further supports proactive security management through monthly firewall health checks and productivity reporting. These reports highlight top applications and websites in use across customer networks, enabling MSPs to identify potential performance issues or productivity risks.

SonicWall MPSS is available immediately for all Gen 7 and newer SonicWall firewalls.