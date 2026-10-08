SonicWall MXDR enhances visibility and protection offerings for MSPs

Free service providers from alert fatigue. (Image source: iStock)

For managed service providers managing multiple customers, it’s proving increasingly difficult to cope with the growing number of threat surfaces and security alerts given by essential security tools.

Expert managed extended detection and response (MXDR) gives MSPs the expertise and technology they need to better monitor environments and secure their customers.

According to Ian Parker, Executive Manager for Partnerships and Technology at information security distributor LOOPHOLD, SonicWall SonicSentry MXDR enables MSPs to deliver enterprise-grade, 24/7 cyber security to their clients without the complexity and overheads of building an in-house SOC.

“The attack surface extends far beyond the endpoint, so MSPs must be able to protect their customers across their endpoints, cloud and networks,” he says.

SonicWall SonicSentry MXDR offers threat hunting, alert triage and active incident response across endpoints, clouds and local networks. The SonicSentry expert SOC correlates data from all SonicWall’s MDR offerings, making connections between security alerts and recognising when an initial security alert may be part of a larger attack or campaign.

SonicWall’s MDR for endpoints bridges the gap between automated software and human security expertise, Parker says. SonicWall’s endpoint tool, Capture Client, is built on SentinelOne and integrated with CrowdStrike. Capture Client offers next-generation anti-virus (NGAV) with built-in autonomous endpoint detection and response (EDR), integrating with the Capture Security Centre to deliver single pane of glass control across network and endpoint security operations.

SonicWall’s SonicSentry MDR for Cloud includes cloud e-mail security and cloud threat analytics to monitor for anomalous logins and admin role or multi-factor authentication changes, and take immediate action to secure compromised accounts. It can also prevent phishing e-mails from reaching users’ inboxes. SonicSentry MDR for Network delivers 24/7 managed detection and response for firewalls, switches and access points.

“With SonicWall’s proven capabilities, experienced security teams and mature processes, SonicWall SonicSentry MXDR frees service providers from alert fatigue and enables them to offer better protection to their customers,” Parker says.

Speak to one of LOOPHOLD's technical specialists to help you get started: https://www.loophold.com/technology-partners/sonicwall/.